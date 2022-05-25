Vitality T20 Blast 2022, Match 3, Middlesex vs Gloucestershire: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report and Weather Forecast

Middlesex will take on Gloucestershire in the third match of the Vitality T20 Blast 2022. The Radlett Cricket Club in Radlett will host this exciting contest on May 26.

Middlesex didn’t have the best of seasons last year as they finished eighth in the points table. They managed to win only four games out of 14, losing nine. They will be looking for a far better performance this time around. Eoin Morgan, Chris Green and Peter Handscomb will play a key role for them in the upcoming edition of the Vitality T20 Blast.

Gloucestershire, on the other hand, finished sixth in the points table. They won six games and lost as many out of 14, with two being washed out due to rain. They failed to qualify for the knockout stages of the competition last year and will look to get into the next round this year.

The batting lineup comprises Ian Cockbain, Glenn Phillips and Jack Taylor, who will look to contribute with the bat for Gloucestershire over the next few weeks.

Middlesex vs Gloucestershire Match Details:

Match: Middlesex vs Gloucestershire, South Group, Vitality T20 Blast, 2022

Date and Time: May 26 2022, Thursday, 09:00 PM IST

Venue: Radlett Cricket Club, Radlett

Middlesex vs Gloucestershire Pitch Report

The pitch at the St. Lawrence Ground is a belter of a track. The ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters can play their strokes freely right from the start of the innings. Expect the surface to stay true throughout the course of the match.

Middlesex vs Gloucestershire Weather Forecast

The temperature in Radlett is expected to range between 11 and 21 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Middlesex vs Gloucestershire Probable XIs

Middlesex

Probable XI

Robbie White, Eoin Morgan, Mark Stoneman, Peter Handscomb, Max Holden, Stephen Eskinazi, Luke Hollman, Martin Andersson, Jack Davies, Chris Green, Ethan Bamber

Gloucestershire

Probable XI

Ian Cockbain, Glenn Phillips, Jack Taylor, Miles Hammond, Benny Howell, Ryan Higgins, Ben Wells, David Payne, Paul van Meekeren, Matt Taylor, Tom Smith

Middlesex vs Gloucestershire Match Prediction

Both Middlesex and Gloucestershire failed to qualify for the knockout stages last year. Both teams will thus be doubly motivated to make amends this time around.

Middlesex look like a settled unit and are expected to come out on top on Thursday.

Prediction: Middlesex to win this encounter.

