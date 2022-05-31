Vitality T20 Blast 2022, Match 30, Durham vs Worcestershire: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Match 30 of the Vitality T20 Blast 2022 sees Durham take on Worcestershire at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street. It is a North Group fixture.

Durham have played three games so far and have won only one game. They got off to a winning start but lost their next two matches. They faced Warwickshire in their last game and suffered a heavy loss.

Batting first, the Durham batters struggled to get going as they only managed to score 158 in their 20 overs, losing nine wickets. The bowlers picked up five wickets in total but were unable to defend the total. They will be hoping to get back to winning ways when they face Worcestershire on Wednesday.

Worcestershire, on the other hand, are reeling at the bottom of the table. They have failed to win a single game out of three. They lost to Lancashire in their previous fixture.

Lancashire batted first and posted 183 on the board in their 20 overs. Worcestershire got off to a solid start but kept losing wickets at regular intervals as they eventually fell short by 12 runs. They will be eyeing their first win of the Vitality T20 Blast 2022 in their upcoming fixture.

Durham vs Worcestershire Match Details:

Match: Durham vs Worcestershire, North Group, Vitality T20 Blast, 2022

Date and Time: June 1st 2022, Wednesday, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street

Durham vs Worcestershire Pitch Report

The pitch at the Riverside Ground is good for batting as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. The bowlers will have to be disciplined with their lines and lengths.

Durham vs Worcestershire Weather Forecast

Temperatures in Chester-le-Street on Wednesday are expected to hover between 6 and 14 degrees Celsius. It will stay cloudy throughout the day.

Durham vs Worcestershire Probable XIs

Durham

In their last game, Paul Coughlin top-scored with 40 as they added 158 in their 20 overs against Warwickshire. Brydon Carse and Liam Trevaskis picked up two wickets apiece but they failed to defend the total as the Bears chased it down in the 17th over.

Probable XI

Graham Clark, Michael Jones, Oliver Robinson (wk), David Bedingham, Paul Coughlin, Brydon Carse, Ned Eckersley, Ben Raine, Liam Trevaskis (c), Scott Borthwick, George Drissell

Worcestershire

Patrick Brown starred with the ball, finishing with three wickets as Lancashire posted 183 on the board. Colin Munro scored a fifty (53 off 36 balls) but lack of support from the other end resulted in them falling short by 12 runs.

Probable XI

Ed Pollock, Brett D'Oliveira, Jack Haynes, Colin Munro, Jake Libby, Ben Cox (c & wk), Ed Barnard, Matthew Waite, Josh Baker, Charlie Morris, Patrick Brown

Durham vs Worcestershire Match Prediction

Both sides are coming off a loss in their previous game. Durham will be looking to get back to winning ways whereas Worcestershire are yet to win a game in this year’s competition. They will have to be on their toes to register their first win.

Durham look strong on paper as compared to Worcestershire and expect them to come out on top on Wednesday.

Prediction: Durham to win this encounter.

Durham vs Worcestershire telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Durham Cricket YouTube Channel

