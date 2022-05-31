Vitality T20 Blast 2022, Match 31, Northamptonshire vs Leicestershire: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Northamptonshire will clash against Leicestershire in the 31st match of the Vitality T20 Blast 2022 on Wednesday. The North Group fixture will be played at the County Ground in Northampton.

Northamptonshire have played three games in the tournament. They have a win, a loss and no result. After their win against Durham by 31 runs, their previous match against Nottinghamshire was abandoned due to rain.

Nottinghamshire batted first and put up 140/6 in 18 overs before play was called off. Matthew Kelly picked up four wickets for Northamptonshire. The side will look to continue their winning run moving on from the Durham game.

Leicestershire, on the other hand, haven’t had a lot of success so far. They have only managed to win one out of their three matches. After consecutive defeats though, their first win came in their previous game against Yorkshire.

Skipper Colin Ackermann and Rishi Patel scored half-centuries to guide the side to a good total of 188/7. Naveen-ul-Haq then grabbed four wickets while Ben Mike picked up three as Yorkshire were halted at 157/9. Leicestershire put on a good all-round display to win by 31 runs. A much-needed win will give them confidence going into this clash.

Match Details

Northamptonshire vs Yorkshire, North Group, Vitality T20 Blast, 2022

Date and Time: June 01, 2022, Wednesday; 11:00 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Northampton.

Pitch Report

The County Ground in Northampton is a surface that is good for batting. The batters will enjoy playing their shots on this wicket. However, the quicker bowlers will have some help early on in the game. Any score in the 160-170 range should be a challenging total at this venue.

Weather Forecast

The conditions are clear for a full game of cricket with no chance of rain. The temperature is expected to hover between 6 and 17 degrees Celsius.

Probable XIs

Northamptonshire

Chris Lynn, Ben Curran, Joshua Cobb (c), Rob Keogh, Saif Zaib, Lewis McManus (wk), Tom Taylor, Graeme White, Matthew Kelly, Ben Sanderson, Freddie Heldreich

Leicestershire

Hamish Rutherford, Scott Steel, Arron Lilley, Lewis Hill (wk), Colin Ackermann (c), Rishi Patel, Ben Mike, Rehan Ahmed, Roman Walker, Callum Parkinson, Naveen-ul-Haq

Match Prediction

Neither side has been consistent in the tournament so far. Northamptonshire, after a no-result in their last game, will be keen to register a win. Leicestershire put up a clinical performance in their previous game. That said, it will be a tight contest between the two sides. Fans can expect Leicestershire to beat Northamptonshire.

Prediction: Leicestershire to win

