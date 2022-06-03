Vitality T20 Blast 2022, Match 37, Gloucestershire vs Essex: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Gloucestershire will square off against Essex in the 37th match of the Vitality T20 Blast 2022 on Friday, June 3. The County Ground in Bristol will host this South Group fixture.

Gloucestershire have won two of their total four games so far. They beat Kent comprehensively in their last match to get back to winning ways after losing to Surrey in their third game.

Bowling first, the Gloucestershire bowlers did brilliantly and knocked over Kent on 114. The batters then chased down the total in the 15th over to win the game by six wickets. They will be looking to repeat their performance against Essex on Friday.

Essex, on the other hand, have also won two of their four games so far. They suffered a heavy loss against Glamorgan in their previous fixture. They will be looking to get back to winning ways when they face Gloucestershire on Friday.

After being asked to bat first, the Essex batters struggled throughout their innings as they were restricted to 113 in their 20 overs. The bowlers tried hard but failed to defend the total, losing the game by six wickets.

Gloucestershire vs Essex Match Details:

Match: Gloucestershire vs Essex, South Group, Vitality T20 Blast, 2022

Date and Time: June 3rd 2022, Friday, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Bristol

Gloucestershire vs Essex Pitch Report

The pitch at the County Ground is good for batting. The average score at this venue is 159, which means that the surface is a belter of a track. The bowlers will have to be disciplined with their lines and lengths while bowling on this surface.

Gloucestershire vs Essex Weather Forecast

The temperature in Bristol is expected to range between 12 and 20 degrees Celsius. We might witness interruptions during the course of the game as there is rain predicted on Friday.

Gloucestershire vs Essex Probable XIs

Gloucestershire

David Payne bowled brilliantly and finished with figures of 4/15 in his four overs to knock over Kent on 114 in their last match. Glenn Phillips remained unbeaten on 50 as they chased down the total in the 15th over.

Probable XI

Miles Hammond, James Bracey (wk), Ian Cockbain, Glenn Phillips, Ryan Higgins, Jack Taylor (c), Benny Howell, Tom Smith, Zak Chappell, Josh Shaw, David Payne

Essex

The batters failed to adapt to the conditions as they only managed 113 in their 20 overs, with Matthew Critchley top-scoring with 38. The bowlers tried hard but were unsuccessful in defending the total against Glamorgan.

Probable XI

William Buttleman, Adam Rossington (wk), Michael-Kyle Pepper, Matthew Critchley, Paul Walter, Tom Westley, Daniel Sams, Simon Harmer (c), Aron Nijjar, Ben Allison, Samuel Cook

Gloucestershire vs Essex Match Prediction

Both Gloucestershire and Essex have won two of their four games and are looking solid in the competition. Both have some exciting players on their side and will be eyeing their third win of the Vitality T20 Blast 2022.

However, Gloucestershire look like a settled unit and are expected to beat Essex on Friday.

Prediction: Gloucestershire to win this encounter.

Gloucestershire vs Essex telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Gloucestershire Cricket YouTube Channel

