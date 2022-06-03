Vitality T20 Blast 2022, Match 40, Somerset vs Glamorgan: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Somerset will lock horns against Glamorgan in the 40th match of the Vitality T20 Blast 2022 at the Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton.

Somerset won their first three games but failed to make it four in a row as they lost to Sussex. They will be looking to get back to winning ways while facing Glamorgan in their upcoming fixture.

Somerset bowled first and their bowlers struggled as Sussex posted a mammoth 216 on the board. The batters tried hard but a lack of big partnerships resulted in them losing the game by 47 runs as they were knocked over on 169 in the 19th over.

Glamorgan, meanwhile, have played four games so far. They have won two and lost as many. They faced Essex in their previous fixture and defeated them convincingly and will look to carry forward the winning momentum.

The bowlers did a fantastic job of restricting Essex to 113 in their 20 overs. The batters then stepped up and backed up their bowlers to chase down the total n the 17th over with six wickets in hand.

Somerset vs Glamorgan Match Details:

Match: Somerset vs Glamorgan, South Group, Vitality T20 Blast, 2022

Date and Time: June 3, 2022, Friday, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton

Somerset vs Glamorgan Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cooper Associates County Ground is a batting-friendly track. The ball comes nicely onto the willow and the batters enjoy batting on this surface. Fans can expect a high-scoring game at this venue.

Somerset vs Glamorgan Weather Forecast

Not the ideal conditions for a game of cricket. Rain is predicted in Taunton, with the temperature expected to range between 11 and 21 degrees Celsius.

Somerset vs Glamorgan Probable XIs

Somerset

Josh Davey picked up three wickets but the side failed to keep a check on the scoring rate as Sussex posted 216 on the board.

Rilee Rossouw led the charge with the bat as he scored 74 off just 29 balls but lacked support from the other end as they lost the game by 47 runs.

Probable XI

Tom Banton (wk), Will Smeed, Rilee Rossouw, Tom Abell (c), Tom Lammonby, Lewis Gregory, Ben Green, Roelof van der Merwe, Lewis Goldsworthy, Marchant de Lange, Josh Davey

Glamorgan

Michael Hogan and Michael Neser picked up three wickets apiece as they restricted Essex to 113 in their 20 overs. Sam Northeast top-scored with 44 at the top of the order as they chased down the total in the 17th over.

Probable XI

David Lloyd (c), Sam Northeast, Marnus Labuschagne, Kiran Carlson, Chris Cooke (wk), Andrew Salter, Daniel Douthwaite, Michael Neser, James Weighell, Prem Sisodiya, Michael Hogan

Somerset vs Glamorgan Match Prediction

Somerset have lost their last game and will be looking to get back to winning ways. Glamorgan will be riding high with confidence after their win over Essex in their previous fixture and will look to keep performing in a similar fashion.

Somerset have a good balance to their side and expect them to get back to winning ways on Friday.

Prediction: Somerset to win this encounter.

Somerset vs Glamorgan telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Somerset Cricket YouTube Channel.

