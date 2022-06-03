Vitality T20 Blast 2022, Match 41, Kent vs Surrey: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Kent will square off against Surrey in the 41st match of the Vitality T20 Blast 2022. The St Lawrence Ground in Canterbury will host this exciting South Group fixture on Friday, June 3.

Kent are struggling in the competition. They have played four games so far and are yet to win any. They suffered a heavy loss against Gloucestershire in their last game.

After being asked to bat first, the Kent batters never got going as they were bundled out on 114. The bowlers tried hard and picked up four wickets but were unsuccessful in defending the modest total as they lost the game by six wickets. They will have to be at their absolute best to challenge the high-flying Surrey in their next clash.

Surrey made it three wins in three games after defeating Hampshire comprehensively on their home ground in their last match. It was a solid all-round performance from them and they will look to keep performing in a similar fashion in their clash against Kent.

After being asked to bat first, the Surrey batters contributed heavily as they finished their innings on 228/4. The bowlers then stepped up and backed up their batters to knock over Hampshire on 156.

Kent vs Surrey Match Details:

Match: Kent vs Surrey, South Group, Vitality T20 Blast, 2022

Date and Time: June 3rd 2022, Friday, 11:30 PM IST

Venue: St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury

Kent vs Surrey Pitch Report

The pitch at the St Lawrence Ground is a batting-friendly track. The batters can hit through the line right from the start of their innings. The average score at this venue is 163 and fans can expect a high-scoring game on Friday.

Kent vs Surrey Weather Forecast

The conditions will be ideal for a game of cricket. The temperature in Canterbury is expected to hover between 12 and 19 degrees Celsius.

Kent vs Surrey Probable XIs

Kent

Jordan Cox top-scored with 48 but a lack of support from the other batters resulted in them getting knocked over on 114 in their last game against Gloucestershire. Grant Stewart picked up two wickets with the ball but they failed to defend the total.

Probable XI

Daniel Bell-Drummond, Joe Denly, Jordan Cox, Sam Billings (c & wk), Jack Leaning, Alex Blake, George Linde, Grant Stewart, Qais Ahmad, Matt Milnes, Fred Klaassen

Surrey

Fifties from Will Jacks (64), Sam Curran (69), and Sunil Narine (52) helped them post a mammoth 228 on the board against Hampshire in their last match. A fifer from Sam Curran restricted Hampshire to 156 for a 72-run win.

Probable XI

Jason Roy, Will Jacks, Sam Curran, Laurie Evans, Jamie Overton, Kieron Pollard, Chris Jordan (c), Sunil Narine, Jamie Smith (wk), Daniel Worrall, Reece Topley

Kent vs Surrey Match Prediction

The two sides have had contrasting journeys so far. Kent are yet to win a single game in the competition whereas Surrey are unbeaten so far. Surrey will start as the overwhelming favorites on Friday and Kent will have to bring out their A-game to challenge their opponents.

Prediction: Surrey to win this encounter.

Kent vs Surrey telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Kent Cricket YouTube Channel

