Vitality T20 Blast 2022, Match 42, Sussex vs Middlesex: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Match 42 of the Vitality T20 Blast 2022 sees Sussex lock horns with Middlesex at the County Ground in Hove on Friday, June 3.

Sussex lost their first two games but bounced back to win their next two. They beat Somerset in their last game comprehensively and will look to keep performing in a similar fashion.

After being asked to bat first, Sussex batters contributed heavily as they posted 216 in their 20 overs. The bowlers then backed up their batters and knocked over Somerset on 169 to win the game by 47 runs.

Middlesex, meanwhile, are unbeaten in the competition so far. They have played three games, winning them all. They beat Glamorgan in their previous fixture and will be hoping to maintain their winning streak when they face Sussex on Friday.

Bowling first, the Middlesex bowlers fared brilliantly and knocked over Glamorgan on 168. The top-order batters then stepped up to help chase down the total with one over to spare.

Sussex vs Middlesex Match Details:

Match: Sussex vs Middlesex, South Group, Vitality T20 Blast, 2022

Date and Time: June 3rd 2022, Friday, 11:30 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Hove

Sussex vs Middlesex Pitch Report

The pitch at the County Ground is a balanced track. The bowlers will get some movement with the new ball and the batters will have to be on their toes early in their innings. Once set, they can hit through the line.

Sussex vs Middlesex Weather Forecast

The temperature in Hove is expected to range between 12 and 21 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Sussex vs Middlesex Probable XIs

Sussex

On the back of 70 from Josh Philippe at the top of the order, Sussex posted 216 on the board in their last match. Obed McCoy picked up a fifer and Tymal Mills finished with four scalps as they knocked over Somerset on 169.

Probable XI

Luke Wright, Josh Philippe (wk), Tom Alsop, Ravi Bopara (c), Delray Rawlins, George Garton, Harrison Ward, Obed McCoy, Archie Lenham, Tymal Mills, Steven Finn

Middlesex

Toby Roland-Jones picked up four wickets and helped his side restrict Glamorgan to 168 in their most recent fixture. Contributions from Max Holden (41) and Joe Cracknell (47) helped them chase down the total with one over to spare.

Probable XI

Stephen Eskinazi (c), Max Holden, Joe Cracknell, Eoin Morgan, Martin Andersson, John Simpson (wk), Luke Hollman, Chris Green, Toby Roland-Jones, Blake Cullen, Thilan Walallawita

Sussex vs Middlesex Match Prediction

Both Sussex and Middlesex are coming off a win in their respective last games. Middlesex are unbeaten in the competition so far and Sussex will be looking to halt their progress in their upcoming fixture on Friday.

Middlesex look strong on paper and are expected to come out on top on Friday.

Prediction: Middlesex to win this encounter.

Sussex vs Middlesex telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Sussex Cricket YouTube Channel

