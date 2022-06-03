Vitality T20 Blast 2022, Match 43, Derbyshire vs Nottinghamshire: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Derbyshire will take on Nottinghamshire in the 43rd match of the Vitality T20 Blast 2022. The County Ground in Derby will host this North Group fixture on Friday, June 3.

Derbyshire have played four games so far. They lost their first match but won the next two. They failed to carry forward the winning momentum as they lost to Lancashire in their next game in a high-scoring affair.

Batting first, Lancashire scored 219 in their 20 overs, losing six wickets. The Derbyshire batters then tried hard but kept losing wickets at regular intervals as they ultimately fell short by 17 runs.

Nottinghamshire, meanwhile, have won a single game out of three, with one being washed out due to rain. They suffered a heavy loss to Lancashire in their last game and will have to be on their toes while facing Derbyshire in their upcoming fixture.

After electing to bowl first, the Nottinghamshire bowlers picked up seven wickets in total to restrict Lancashire to 178 in their 20 overs. The batters failed to adapt to the conditions as they were knocked over on 91 to lose the game by 87 runs.

Derbyshire vs Nottinghamshire Match Details:

Match: Derbyshire vs Nottinghamshire, North Group, Vitality T20 Blast, 2022

Date and Time: June 3rd 2022, Friday, 11:30 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Derby

Derbyshire vs Nottinghamshire Pitch Report

The pitch at the County Ground is a belter of a track. The new ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters enjoy batting on this surface. The bowlers often tend to miss their mark while bowling on this surface.

Derbyshire vs Nottinghamshire Weather Forecast

Heavy rain is predicted in Derby on Friday with the temperature expected to range between nine and 18 degrees Celsius.

Derbyshire vs Nottinghamshire Probable XIs

Derbyshire

George Scrimshaw picked up three wickets but they struggled as a unit as Lancashire posted a mammoth 219 on the board in their last match. Fifties from Luis Reece (55) and Leus de Plooy (59*) helped them get close to the target only to lose the match by 17 runs in the end.

Probable XI

Shan Masood (c), Luis Reece, Harry Came, Leus du Plooy, Wayne Madsen, Brooke Guest (wk), Matt McKiernan, Hayden Kerr, Mark Watt, Samuel Conners, George Scrimshaw

Nottinghamshire

Luke Fletcher, Jake Ball, and Dane Paterson picked up two wickets apiece as they restricted Lancashire to 178 in their most recent fixture. None of the batters got going in the chase as they were bundled out on 91 in the 15th over.

Probable XI

Joe Clarke, Alex Hales, Ben Duckett, Samit Patel, Tom Moores (wk), Steven Mullaney, Daniel Christian (c), Matthew Carter, Luke Fletcher, Jake Ball, Dane Paterson

Derbyshire vs Nottinghamshire Match Prediction

Both Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire lost to Lancashire in their respective previous fixtures. Both will be looking to get back to winning ways when they face off on Friday.

Derbyshire look like a well-balanced unit and have performed better this season so far. They are expected to beat Nottinghamshire in their upcoming fixture.

Prediction: Derbyshire to win this encounter.

Derbyshire vs Nottinghamshire telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

