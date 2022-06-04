Vitality T20 Blast 2022, Match 44, Hampshire vs Sussex: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Hampshire will take on Sussex in the 44th match of the Vitality T20 Blast 2022. The Rose Bowl in Southampton will host this South Group clash on Saturday, June 4.

Hampshire are languishing at the bottom of the table, having failed to win a single game out of four. They suffered a heavy loss against Surrey in their last game.

Bowling first, the Hampshire bowlers struggled as Surrey posted a mammoth 228 on the board. The batters then succumbed to the scoreboard pressure as they were knocked over on 156, losing the game by 72 runs.

Sussex, on the other hand, lost their first two games but bounced back to win their next three. They beat Middlesex in their previous game and will look to keep performing in a similar fashion.

After electing to bowl first, the Sussex bowlers did a fantastic job of knocking over Middlesex on 163. The second innings was reduced to 17 overs due to rain and the batters then stepped up to chase down the revised target of 146 with three balls to spare.

Hampshire vs Sussex Match Details:

Match: Hampshire vs Sussex, South Group, Vitality T20 Blast, 2022

Date and Time: June 4th 2022, Saturday, 11:30 PM IST

Venue: Rose Bowl, Southampton

Hampshire vs Sussex Pitch Report

The pitch at the Rose Bowl is a batting-friendly track. The batters can hit through the line right from the start of their innings. The bowlers will have to be disciplined with their lines and lengths while bowling on this surface. Expect teams to bat first on winning the toss.

Hampshire vs Sussex Weather Forecast

There won't be ideal conditions for a game of cricket. The temperature in Southampton is expected to hover between 11 and 21 degrees Celsius, with showers predicted in the evening.

Hampshire vs Sussex Probable XIs

Hampshire

Skipper Liam Dawson picked up three wickets but they failed to keep a check on the scoring rate as Surrey posted 228 on the board in their last game. James Fuller top-scored with 43 but lacked support from the other end as they were knocked over on 156.

Probable XI

Ben McDermott (wk), Nick Gubbins, Tom Prest, Joe Weatherley, Aneurin Donald, Liam Dawson (c), Ross Whiteley, James Fuller, Nathan Ellis, Chris Wood, Mason Crane

Sussex

Obed McCoy and Steven Finn picked up four and three wickets respectively to knock over Middlesex on 163 in their most recent fixture. Skipper Ravi Bopara remained unbeaten on 54 off 36 balls to help his side get across the line in the last over.

Probable XI

Luke Wright, Tom Alsop, Tim Seifert (wk), Ravi Bopara (c), Delray Rawlins, Alistair Orr, Harrison Ward, Obed McCoy, Tymal Mills, Archie Lenham, Steven Finn

Hampshire vs Sussex Match Prediction

Nothing has gone right for Hampshire this season as they are yet to win a single game in the competition so far. They will have to bring out their A-game to challenge the high-flying Sussex who have won their last three matches.

Sussex look strong on paper as compared to Hampshire and should be able to come out on top on Saturday.

Prediction: Sussex to win this encounter.

Hampshire vs Sussex telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

