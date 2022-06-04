Vitality T20 Blast 2022, Match 48, Durham vs Northamptonshire: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Durham will take on Northamptonshire in the 48th match of the Vitality T20 Blast 2022 at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street on Sunday, June 5.

Durham have played five games in this year’s competition so far, managing to win two. They suffered a loss against Yorkshire in their previous match.

Batting first, the Durham batters stepped up and contributed heavily to post 207 in 20 overs against Yorkshire. The bowlers then managed to pick up only four wickets as they were unsuccessful in defending the total.

Northamptonshire, too, have won two of their five games. They lost to Lancashire in their last match, which was a thriller of a contest.

Northamptonshire scored 153 at the end of their 20 overs after electing to bat first. The bowlers picked up eight wickets in total but failed to hold their nerves as the game went down to the wire and Lancashire chased down the total with one ball to spare.

Durham vs Northamptonshire Match Details:

Match: Durham vs Northamptonshire, North Group, Vitality T20 Blast, 2022

Date and Time: June 5th 2022, Sunday, 07:00 PM IST

Venue: Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street

Durham vs Northamptonshire Pitch Report

The pitch at the Riverside Ground is a balanced track. The average score at this venue is 155 and the batters can hit through the line after spending some time in the middle. The bowlers will get some movement with the new ball and will have to pick up wickets upfront.

Durham vs Northamptonshire Weather Forecast

The temperature in Chester-le-Street on Sunday is expected to hover between nine and 14 degrees Celsius. It will stay cloudy throughout the day.

Durham vs Northamptonshire Probable XIs

Durham

Fifties from Graham Clark (65) and Oliver Robinson (56) helped them post 207 on the board in their last match. Andrew Tye and Ben Raine picked up two wickets apiece but they failed as a unit against Yorkshire.

Probable XI

Graham Clark, Michael Jones, David Bedingham, Oliver Robinson (wk), Brydon Carse, Paul Coughlin, George Drissell, Ned Eckersley, Ben Raine, Liam Trevaskis (c), Andrew Tye

Northamptonshire

Saif Zaib played a well-composed innings of 57* to help his side score 153 in their last match. James Neesham picked up four wickets but Lancashire chased down the total with two wickets in hand.

Probable XI

Ben Curran, Joshua Cobb (c), Rob Keogh, Saif Zaib, James Neesham, Lewis McManus (wk), Tom Taylor, Graeme White, Ben Sanderson, Alex Russell, Freddie Heldreich

Durham vs Northamptonshire Match Prediction

Both sides are coming off a loss in their respective previous fixtures. It will all come down to handling nerves when they meet on Sunday.

Durham have a good balance to their side and are expected to edge Northamptonshire in this contest.

Prediction: Durham to win this encounter.

Durham vs Northamptonshire telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Durham Cricket YouTube Channel

