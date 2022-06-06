Vitality T20 Blast 2022, Match 55, Essex vs Kent: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Essex will lock horns with Kent in the 55th match of the Vitality T20 Blast 2022. The County Ground in Chelmsford will host this South Group clash on June 7.

Essex have won two of their five games and lost two, with one being washed out due to rain. They won their first game against Kent but lost to Somerset in their next. They then notched a comprehensive win against Hampshire in their next game.

Essex lost to Glamorgan in their fourth game. They had hoped of bouncing back in the competition but their game against Gloucestershire was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to rain. They will look to register their third win of the competition when they face Kent on Tuesday.

Kent, meanwhile, are struggling in the competition. They have played six games so far, managing to win only one. After losing five games on the trot, they finally managed to end their losing streak against Middlesex on Sunday.

Batting first, Kent posted 192 on the board on the back of a century from Joe Denly. The bowlers then picked up eight wickets and restricted Middlesex to 137 to win the game comprehensively by 55 runs.

Essex vs Kent Match Details:

Match: Essex vs Kent, South Group, Vitality T20 Blast, 2022

Date and Time: June 7th 2022, Tuesday, 11:30 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Chelmsford

Essex vs Kent Pitch Report

The pitch at the County Ground looks good for batting. The ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters can play their strokes freely. We may see the pacers use a lot of slower balls while bowling on this surface as the change of pace might trouble the batters.

Essex vs Kent Weather Forecast

The temperature in Chelmsford is expected to range between 12 and 21 degrees Celsius. There will be a cloud cover throughout the day.

Essex vs Kent Probable XIs

Essex

Essex lost their game against Glamorgan and didn’t have the chance to get back to form as their next fixture was abandoned due to rain. They will be looking for a turnaround in fortunes when they face Kent on Tuesday.

Probable XI

William Buttleman, Adam Rossington (wk), Michael-Kyle Pepper, Matthew Critchley, Paul Walter, Tom Westley, Daniel Sams, Simon Harmer (c), Aron Nijjar, Ben Allison, Samuel Cook

Kent

In their last game against Middlesex, Joe Denly smashed a brilliant ton (110 off 58 balls) to help the team post 192 on the board. Jack Leaning picked up three wickets as it helped them restrict Middlesex to 137 to win the game by 55 runs.

Probable XI

Joe Denly, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Jordan Cox, Sam Billings (c & wk), Alex Blake, Jack Leaning, George Linde, Grant Stewart, Qais Ahmad, Matt Milnes, Fred Klaassen

Essex vs Kent Match Prediction

Essex’s last fixture was washed out due to rain. Kent defeated Middlesex comprehensively in their last game and will be looking to carry forward the winning momentum. Expect both sides to come out hard to gain some momentum in the competition.

Essex have a good balance to their side and expect them to beat Kent on Tuesday.

Prediction: Essex to win this encounter.

Essex vs Kent telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Essex Cricket YouTube Channel

