Vitality T20 Blast 2022, Match 60, Gloucestershire vs Somerset: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Match 60 of the Vitality T20 Blast 2022 sees Gloucestershire take on Somerset. The County Ground in Bristol will host this potentially exciting South Group fixture.

Gloucestershire have won three of their six games in the T20 Blast so far. They have lost two while their match against Essex was washed out due to rain. The Gloucestershire team faced Glamorgan in their previous fixture and beat them convincingly. They will be eager to keep performing in a similar fashion.

After electing to bowl first, the Gloucestershire bowlers did a fine job of restricting Glamorgan to 158 in their 20 overs. The batters then backed up their bowlers as they chased down the total with one over to spare.

Somerset, on the other hand, have played five games so far in the T20 Blast. They have won four and lost one. After losing to Sussex, they turned the tables to beat Glamorgan in their next game. They will now look to carry forward the winning momentum.

Bowling first, Somerset’s bowlers struggled a bit as Glamorgan posted 173 on the board. They lost seven wickets in the process. Will Smeed then led the charge with the bat at the top of the order as he remained unbeaten on 94 to guide his side across the line in the 15th over.

Gloucestershire vs Somerset Match Details

Match: Gloucestershire vs Somerset, South Group, Vitality T20 Blast, 2022

Date and Time: June 9th 2022, Thursday, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Bristol

Gloucestershire vs Somerset Pitch Report

The pitch at the County Ground is a balanced track. The bowlers will get some movement with the new ball while the batters will have to be patient early in their innings. Once set, they can start playing their strokes freely.

Gloucestershire vs Somerset Weather Forecast

The temperature in Bristol is expected to hover between 14 to 18 degrees Celsius. We might witness rain interruptions during the course of the match as downpour is predicted on Thursday.

Gloucestershire vs Somerset Probable XIs

Gloucestershire

David Payne, Glenn Phillips, and Benny Howell picked up two wickets apiece as they restricted Glamorgan to 158. James Bracey scored 63 at the top of the order to help his team chase down the total with an over to spare.

Probable XI

Miles Hammond, James Bracey (wk), Ian Cockbain, Glenn Phillips, Jack Taylor (c), Ryan Higgins, Benny Howell, Tom Smith, David Payne, Zak Chappell, Josh Shaw

Somerset

Ben Green starred with the ball as he bowled brilliantly and picked up a fifer. As a result, they restricted Glamorgan to 173. Will Smeed remained unbeaten on 94 off just 41 balls as they chased down the total in the 15th over to win the game by nine wickets.

Probable XI

Will Smeed, Tom Banton (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Tom Abell (c), Tom Lammonby, Lewis Gregory, Ben Green, Roelof van der Merwe, Craig Overton, Marchant de Lange, Josh Davey

Gloucestershire vs Somerset T20 Blast Match Prediction

Both Gloucestershire and Somerset have won their respective previous fixtures and will be riding high with confidence. Both will look to carry forward the winning momentum and expect them to come up with an exciting clash against each other on Thursday.

Somerset looks like a settled unit and one can expect them to beat Gloucestershire on Thursday.

Prediction: Somerset to win this encounter.

Gloucestershire vs Somerset details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Gloucestershire Cricket YouTube Channel

