Vitality T20 Blast 2022, Match 64, Worcestershire vs Derbyshire: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Worcestershire will take on Derbyshire in the 64th match of the Vitality T20 Blast 2022 at the New Road in Worcester.

Worcestershire are languishing at the bottom of the table. They have played seven games so far, managing to win only one. Worcestershire will need something dramatic to bounce back in the first half.

They suffered a heavy loss against Northamptonshire in their last game. The Worcestershire bowlers struggled to pick up wickets as Northamptonshire posted 220 on the board. The batters faltered in the chase as they were bundled out on 147 to lose the game by 73 runs.

Derbyshire, meanwhile, have played seven games so far, managing to win only three. They convincingly beat Leicestershire in their previous fixture.

Bowling first, the Derbyshire bowlers picked up six wickets in total and restricted Leicestershire to 181 in their 20 overs. The batters then stepped up and contributed as they chased down the total in the 19th over.

Worcestershire vs Derbyshire Match Details:

Match: Worcestershire vs Derbyshire, North Group, Vitality T20 Blast, 2022

Date and Time: June 10th 2022, Friday, 10:00 PM IST

Venue: New Road, Worcester

Worcestershire vs Derbyshire Pitch Report

The pitch at the New Road is a balanced track. The new-ball bowlers will get some lateral movement off the surface and the batters will have to be patient early in their innings. Once set, they can start playing their strokes freely.

Worcestershire vs Derbyshire Weather Forecast

The temperature in Worcester is expected to hover between 12 and 21 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Worcestershire vs Derbyshire Probable XIs

Worcestershire

Dwayne Bravo bowled brilliantly as he finished with two wickets but the other bowlers struggled as Northamptonshire posted 220 on the board in their last fixture. Ed Barnar top-scored with 42 but a lack of contributions from the other batters resulted in them getting knocked over on 147.

Probable XI

Brett D Oliveira, Jake Libby, Moeen Ali (c), Colin Munro, Jack Haynes, Ben Cox (wk), Ed Barnard, Dwayne Bravo, Jacques Banton, Dillon Pennington, Patrick Brown

Derbyshire

Hayden Kerr and George Scrimshaw picked up two wickets apiece as they restricted Leicestershire to 181 in their last match. Skipper Shan Masood led the charge with the bat as he scored 73 and helped his side get across the line with six wickets in hand.

Probable XI

Shan Masood (c), Luis Reece, Leus du Plooy, Wayne Madsen, Alex Hughes, Brooke Guest (wk), Matt McKiernan, Hayden Kerr, Mark Watt, Samuel Conners, George Scrimshaw

Worcestershire vs Derbyshire Match Prediction

The struggling Worcestershire have lost six games so far and are desperate for a win. They will have to be on their toes to challenge Derbyshire, who are coming off a win in their previous game.

Derbyshire look strong on paper as compared to Worcestershire and are expected to come out on top on Friday.

Prediction: Derbyshire to win this encounter.

Worcestershire vs Derbyshire details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

