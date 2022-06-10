Vitality T20 Blast 2022, Match 69, Leicestershire vs Nottinghamshire: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Match 69 of the Vitality T20 Blast 2022 sees Leicestershire take on Nottinghamshire. The Grace Road in Leicester will be hosting this North Group fixture.

Leicestershire have played eight games in this year’s competition so far. They have only managed to win three games and are placed mid-table in North Group. They faced Derbyshire in their previous fixture and suffered a loss.

After being asked to bat first, Leicestershire posted 181 on the board, losing six wickets. The bowlers failed to deliver. They were unsuccessful in defending the total as Derbyshire chased it down in the 19th over. Leicestershire will be looking to turn the tables around in their next fixture.

Nottinghamshire have played six games and have only managed to win two. They have lost three, with one being washed out due to rain. They lost to Yorkshire in their last game and will hope to get back to winning ways.

After electing to bowl first, the Nottinghamshire bowlers struggled as Yorkshire posted 202 on the board. The batters tried hard, but it was too much in the end as they finished their innings on 179, 23 short of the target.

Leicestershire vs Nottinghamshire Match Details:

Match: Leicestershire vs Nottinghamshire, North Group, Vitality T20 Blast, 2022

Date and Time: June 10th 2022, Friday, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Grace Road, Leicester

Leicestershire vs Nottinghamshire Pitch Report

The pitch at Grace Road is good for batting. The new ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters can hit through the line right from the start of their innings. Expect the surface to stay true throughout the course of the match.

Leicestershire vs Nottinghamshire Weather Forecast

The temperature in Leicester is expected to range between 11 and 21 degrees Celsius. There is no chance of rain and we expect a full game to be played on Friday.

Leicestershire vs Nottinghamshire Probable XIs

Leicestershire

On the back of 67 from Arron Lilley, Leicestershire posted 181 on the board. The bowlers struggled to pick up wickets as Derbyshire managed to chase down the total with eight balls to spare.

Probable XI

Scott Steel, Arron Lilley, Colin Ackermann (c), Rishi Patel, Ben Mike, Lewis Hill (wk), Rehan Ahmed, Louis Kimber, Callum Parkinson, Naveen-ul-Haq, Will Davis

Nottinghamshire

Jake Ball did pick up three wickets but they failed to keep a check on the scoring rate as Yorkshire posted a score of 202 in their 20 overs. Steven Mullaney and Daniel Christian scored 79 and 56 respectively but they fell short by 23 runs.

Probable XI

Alex Hales, Joe Clarke, Ben Duckett, Samit Patel, Tom Moores (wk), Daniel Christian (c), Steven Mullaney, Calvin Harrison, Matthew Carter, Luke Fletcher, Jake Ball

Leicestershire vs Nottinghamshire Match Prediction

Both Leicestershire and Nottinghamshire are coming off a loss in their previous fixtures. Both sides will be looking to come out on top and gain some momentum going forward in the competition.

Nottinghamshire look like a well-balanced unit and expect them to trump Leicestershire.

Prediction: Nottinghamshire to win this encounter.

Leicestershire vs Nottinghamshire details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

