Vitality T20 Blast 2022, Match 70, Sussex vs Gloucestershire: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Sussex take on Gloucestershire in the 70th match of the 2022 Vitality T20 Blast. The South Group clash will be played at the County Ground in Hove.

Sussex have just three wins under their belt from seven matches. They are placed fifth in the South Group table. They were beaten by seven wickets in their previous game against Surrey.

Sussex managed to put up 146 runs on the board while batting first. The runs were not enough as Surrey made light-work of the chase, finishing the match in just 16.3 overs. There was not much the bowlers could do for Sussex.

Meanwhile, Gloucestershire also have three wins and as many defeats from seven games. They occupy the third spot in the table. Gloucestershire also lost their previous game as Somerset beat them by three wickets.

In a rain-affected contest, they put up 101/5 on the board from ten overs. Somerset had to chase a revised target of 114, which they chased down for the loss of seven wickets from 9.3 overs. Gloucestershire did well to pick up wickets but could not finish the game.

Sussex vs Gloucestershire Match Details

Match: Sussex vs Middlesex, South Group, Vitality T20 Blast, 2022

Date and Time: June 10 2022, Friday, 11:30 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Hove.

Sussex vs Gloucestershire Pitch Report

The County Ground at Hove provides an even surface. Both batters and bowlers will be aided byf the surface. Bowlers will get some movement early on with the new ball. Batters need to spend time in the middle before they can get themselves going.

Sussex vs Gloucestershire Weather Forecast

The temperature in Hove is expected to range between 15 and 17 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Sussex vs Gloucestershire Probable XIs

Sussex

Sussex could not put up a lot on the board as they only managed to get to 146/7. Fynn Hudson Prentice top-scored with an unbeaten 49. Obed McCoy bowled well to pick up a couple of wickets but found no support from the rest of the bowlers. Sussex need to perform as a unit if they have to win this game.

Probable XI

Ravi Bopara (c), Tim Seifert (wk), Tom Alsop, Delray Rawlins, Fynn Hudson Prentice, Harrison Ward, Oliver Carter, Obed McCoy, Tymal Mills, Archie Lenham, Steven Finn.

Gloucestershire

Openers Miles Hammond and James Bracey got starts in the last match but could not convert them into big scores. Josh Shaw and Tom Smith picked up two wickets apiece but it was not enough for their side to win the game. Gloucestershire also need to do better as a unit.

Probable XI

Miles Hammond, James Bracey (wk), Ian Cockbain, Glenn Phillips, Jack Taylor (c), Benny Howell, Ryan Higgins, Tom Smith, David Payne, Zak Chappell, Josh Shaw.

Sussex vs Gloucestershire Match Prediction

Both sides have lost their previous matches. It will be important for them to win this game and fans can expect a thrilling contest. Gloucestershire will look to consolidate their position in the upper half of the table while Sussex will want to climb up.

Looking at both sides, Gloucestershire appear to be the better of the two sides and are expected to win this battle.

Prediction: Gloucestershire to win this encounter.

Sussex vs Gloucestershire telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

