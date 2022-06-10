Vitality T20 Blast 2022, Match 71, Essex vs Middlesex: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Essex will be squaring off against Middlesex in the 71st match of the Vitality T20 Blast 2022 at the County Ground in Chelmsford.

Essex have won three games and lost as many as four of seven with one being washed out due to rain. They have seven points under their belt. They lost to Hampshire in their previous game.

Batting first, Hampshire set a target of 156 against Essex. The batters then faltered in the chase as they were bundled out on 123 in the last over, losing the game by 32 runs. They will be looking to get back to winning ways in their next game against Middlesex.

Middlesex, on the other hand, have played seven games so far and managed to win three of those. They are placed in the bottom half of the table. They lost to Surrey in their last game at Lord’s.

After electing to bowl first, the Middlesex bowlers struggled as they conceded 208 runs in 20 overs. The Middlesex batters tried hard but the lack of big partnerships resulted in them finishing their innings on 188, 20 runs short of the target. They will look to turn the tables around in their upcoming clash against Essex.

Essex vs Middlesex Match Details:

Match: Essex vs Middlesex, South Group, Vitality T20 Blast, 2022

Date and Time: June 10th 2022, Friday, 11:30 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Chelmsford

Essex vs Middlesex Pitch Report

The pitch at the County Ground is a bowling-friendly track. The batters will have to be on their toes while batting on this surface as the bowlers will lateral movement off the surface. The average score at this venue is 140 and we might see another game being dominated by the bowlers on Friday.

Essex vs Middlesex Weather Forecast

The conditions will be ideal for a game of cricket. The temperature in Chelmsford is expected to range between 11 and 23 degrees Celsius.

Essex vs Middlesex Probable XIs

Essex

Ben Allison and Matthew Critchley picked up three wickets apiece as it helped them restrict Hampshire to 155. Paul Walter top-scored with 27 for them but a lack of contributions from the other batters resulted in them getting knocked over on 123.

Probable XI

Feroze Khushi, Adam Rossington (wk), Michael-Kyle Pepper, Matthew Critchley, Paul Walter, Tom Westley, Simon Harmer (c), Shane Snater, Aron Nijjar, Ben Allison, Samuel Cook

Middlesex

Jason Behrendorff and Martin Andersson picked up two wickets each as Surrey finished their innings on 208. Stephen Eskinazi (47) and Chris Green (46*) contributed but the other batters failed to adapt to the conditions as they fell short by 20 runs.

Probable XI

Stephen Eskinazi (c), Max Holden, Joe Cracknell, Eoin Morgan, John Simpson (wk), Luke Hollman, Martin Andersson, Chris Green, Toby Roland-Jones, Tom Helm, Jason Behrendorff

Essex vs Middlesex Match Prediction

Essex lost to Hampshire in their previous fixture whereas Middlesex lost to Surrey in their last game. Both sides will come out hard on Friday in trying to get back to winning ways.

Middlesex have a good balance to their side and expect them to come out on top on Friday.

Prediction: Middlesex to win this encounter.

Essex vs Middlesex details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

