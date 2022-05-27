Vitality T20 Blast 2022, Match 9, Surrey vs Glamorgan: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report and Weather Forecast

Surrey will square off against Glamorgan in the ninth match of the Vitality T20 Blast 2022 on Friday, May 27. The Kennington Oval in London will host this South Group clash.

Surrey finished fifth last season with six wins and five defeats from 14 games. Thus, they failed to make it further ahead in the tournament.

However, Surrey did manage to cap off their campaign with a win over Gloucestershire in their last match, beating them by seven wickets. They will hope to start on a positive note this time around and have a better campaign.

Meanwhile, Glamorgan put behind their struggles from the previous season to start with a win this year. They beat Sussex by seven wickets in their opening fixture. Michael Hogan claimed three wickets as they restricted Sussex to 150/6. Sam Northeast (63*) and Marnus Labuschagne (41) then ensured that they got over the line in 18.5 overs.

Surrey vs Glamorgan Match Details

Match: Surrey vs Glamorgan, South Group, Vitality T20 Blast, 2022.

Date and Time: May 27, 2022, Friday; 11:00 PM IST.

Venue: Kennington Oval, London

Surrey vs Glamorgan Pitch Report

The wicket at the Kennington Oval is balanced. Fast bowlers are expected to have some assistance in the initial stages of the game. However, it is a batting-friendly wicket and thus, we can expect a high-scoring encounter here.

Surrey vs Glamorgan Weather Forecast

The weather is expected to be partly cloudy. However, it will not affect the game. The temperature is expected to hover around 11 to 18 degrees Celsius.

Surrey vs Glamorgan Probable XIs

Surrey

Jason Roy, Will Jacks, Laurie Evans, Rory Burns, J Clark, Sam Curran, Sunil Narine, Jamie Smith, Chris Jordan (c), Reece Topley, D Worrall.

Glamorgan

David Llyod (c), Sam Northeast, Marnus Labuschagne, Kiran Carlson, Chris Cooke, Joe Cooke, Daniel Douthwaite, Michael Neser, James Weighell, Prem Sisodiya, Michael Hogan.

Surrey vs Glamorgan Match Prediction

Surrey will be keen to start off their campaign with a win in this game. Glamorgan, on the other hand, have already started off with a win and will be confident heading into this contest. However, Surrey have some key match-winners in their ranks who could guide the team to a win.

Prediction: Surrey to win.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee