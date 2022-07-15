Vitality T20 Blast 2022, Semi-Final 2, Hampshire vs Somerset: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Hampshire will lock horns with Somerset in the second semi-final of the Vitality T20 Blast 2022 at The Edgbaston in Birmingham on Saturday.

Hampshire won nine games out of 14 to qualify for the knockout stages of the competition. They comprehensively defeated Warwickshire in the second quarter-final.

Batting first, the Hampshire batters contributed heavily as they finished their innings on 186/6. The bowlers bowled brilliantly and never allowed the Warwickshire batters to settle as they knocked them over on 82 to win the game by 104 runs. They will look to repeat their performance against the upbeat Somerset side on Saturday.

Somerset, meanwhile, won 10 games out of 14 to enter the quarter-finals. They thrashed Derbyshire in their quarter-final clash to seal a berth in the last four.

After being asked to bat first, Somerset posted a mammoth 265 on the board, losing five wickets. The Derbyshire batters faltered in the chase as they were bundled out on 74 to hand Somerset a record-breaking win by 191 runs.

Hampshire vs Somerset Match Details:

Match: Hampshire vs Somerset, Semi-Final 2, Vitality T20 Blast, 2022

Date and Time: July 16 2022, Saturday, 07:00 PM IST

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Hampshire vs Somerset Pitch Report

The pitch at the Edgbaston looks good for batting. The ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters can play their strokes freely right from the start of their innings. The bowlers often tend to miss their mark. They will have to be on their toes while bowling on this surface.

Hampshire vs Somerset Weather Forecast

The temperature in Birmigham is expected to range between 15 and 26 degrees Celsius. There is no chance of rain and fans can expect a full game on Saturday.

Hampshire vs Somerset Probable XIs

Hampshire

Contributions from Ben McDermott (61 off 36 balls) and Joe Weatherley (47 off 31 balls) helped them score 186 in their last match. James Fuller picked up four wickets and Nathan Ellis also chipped in with three as they knocked over Warwickshire on 82.

Probable XI

Ben McDermott (wk), James Vince (c), Tom Prest, Joe Weatherley, Ross Whiteley, James Fuller, Liam Dawson, Nathan Ellis, Chris Wood, Mason Crane, Brad Wheal

Somerset

Tom Banton (73 off 41 balls) and Rilee Rossouw (93 off 36 balls) went berserk as they posted 265 on the board in their most recent fixture. Peter Siddle and Ben Green bowled beautifully and picked up three wickets apiece as they knocked over Derbyshire on 74.

Probable XI

Will Smeed, Tom Banton (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Tom Abell (c), Tom Lammonby, Lewis Gregory, Ben Green, Roelof van der Merwe, Lewis Goldsworthy, Josh Davey, Peter Siddle

Hampshire vs Somerset Match Prediction

Both Hampshire and Somerset defeated their respective opponents comprehensively in their quarter-final clashes. Both will thus be brimming with confidence coming into the semifinals.

However, Somerset have a good balance to their side and are expected to come out on top against Hampshire in the second semi-final.

Prediction: Somerset to win this encounter.

Hampshire vs Somerset details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

