Vitality T20 Blast 2023: County Ground, Hove pitch history and T20 records

The County Ground in Hove plays host to Sussex’s home games in the domestic competitions. Sussex had a miserable time in the Vitality T20 Blast 2022 when they finished seventh in the points table of the South Group, having won only four games out of 14. They will have to fire in unison in the upcoming edition of the T20 Blast.

Sussex won the domestic T20 competition way back in 2009. Since then, they have been struggling a bit and will be eager to go all the way in the Vitality T20 Blast 2023. They will start their campaign on May 26 against Somerset at home.

The County Ground in Hove will host seven group fixtures. Ahead of it, let’s see the T20 stats at this venue.

County Ground, Hove T20 records and stats

The County Ground in Hove is one of the oldest cricket grounds in England. Situated at a striking distance from the sea, the ground offers a great sight for the spectators. 52 domestic T20 games have taken place at this venue so far and the average first innings score here is 168. This venue has also witnessed two tied games.

T20 matches played: 52

Matches won by teams batting first: 25

Matches won by teams batting second: 25

Matches Tied: 2

Matches Abandoned: 0

Highest team score: Hampshire 249/8

Lowest team score: Glamorgan 88/10

County Ground, Hove pitch report

The pitch at the County Ground is a decent one. The new bowlers may get some lateral movement off the surface. There is a slight slope towards the sea and the bowlers can make use of it while bowling. Also, the breeze helps them in swinging the ball both ways.

The green wicket aids the bowlers but it is expected to help the batters as the season progresses. The batters enjoy batting here in the later stages of the season as there is no such movement off the surface. We have seen scores in excess of 190 on 10 occasions so far.

T20 Blast 2023 Matches at County Ground, Hove

May 26 – Sussex vs Somerset (11:30 PM IST, 7 PM Local Time)

June 1 – Sussex vs Essex (11:30 PM IST, 7 PM Local Time)

June 4 – Sussex vs Glamorgan (7 PM IST, 2:30 PM Local Time)

June 9 – Sussex vs Surrey (11:30 PM IST, 7 PM Local Time)

June 16 – Sussex vs Hampshire (11:30 PM IST, 7 PM Local Time)

June 20 – Sussex vs Kent (11:30 PM IST, 7 PM Local Time)

July 1 – Sussex vs Gloucestershire (7 PM IST, 2:30 PM Local Time)

