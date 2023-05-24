Vitality T20 Blast 2023: County Ground, Northampton pitch history and T20 records

Northamptonshire failed to make it to the knockout stages of the Vitality T20 Blast last year. In their 14 group games, they won six and lost as many, and two were washed out due to rain. As a result, they finished at 14 points at the seventh position in the points table of North Group.

A new season awaits Northamptonshire and they will be hoping that they turn the tables around and reach the knockout stages of the competition. Northamptonshire play all their homes games at the County Ground in Northampton. This venue has an overall capacity of 6500 and will host seven group games in the Vitality T20 Blast 2023.

Northamptonshire will face Worcestershire in their first game at the County Ground in Northampton on Wednesday, May 24. Ahead of it, here is the look of how the pitch behaves.

County Ground, Northampton T20 records and stats

The County Ground has played host to several domestic T20 games. A total of 54 T20s have been played at this venue and the average first innings score is 175. The batters generally have a good time batting here and we have seen the bowlers often find it difficult to contain runs.

T20 matches played: 54

Matches won by teams batting first: 31

Matches won by teams batting second: 23

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Abandoned: 0

Highest team score: Northamptonshire 227/1

Lowest team score: Leicestershire 111/4

County Ground, Northampton pitch report

The pitch has traditionally favored the batters in white-ball cricket. Plenty of runs are on offer for the batters once they spend some time in the middle. We have seen scores above 170 on 32 occasions and it won’t be a surprise if we have high-scoring affairs at this venue in the Vitality T20 Blast 2023.

Putting runs on the board is crucial here in Northampton. We have seen teams defend scores successfully at this venue by bowling hard lengths. The fans in Northampton will surely be guaranteed exciting games this season.

T20 Blast 2023 Matches at County Ground, Northampton

May 24 – Northamptonshire vs Worcestershire (11 PM IST, 6:30 PM Local Time)

May 26 – Northamptonshire vs Durham (11 PM IST, 6:30 PM Local Time)

May 31 – Northamptonshire vs Warwickshire (11 PM IST, 6:30 PM Local Time)

June 2 – Northamptonshire vs Leicestershire (11 PM IST, 6:30 PM Local Time)

June 16 – Northamptonshire vs Lancashire (11 PM IST, 6:30 PM Local Time)

June 18 – Northamptonshire vs Nottinghamshire (7 PM IST, 2:30 PM Local Time)

June 21 – Northamptonshire vs Derbyshire (11 PM IST, 6:30 PM Local Time)

