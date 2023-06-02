Vitality T20 Blast 2023, Derbyshire vs Warwickshire: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Derbyshire and Warwickshire are set to lock horns in a North Group match of the T20 Blast 2023 on Friday, June 2, at the County Ground in Derby.

Derbyshire, led by Zaman Khan, are placed seventh in the table with two points and a Net Run Rate (NRR) of -0.758. They will go into the game after beating Leicestershire by two runs on June 1.

Wayne Madsen scored 109 runs off 61 balls with 12 fours and four sixes. On the back of his knock, Derbyshire scored 189 for the loss of five. The score was just enough as they restricted their opponents to 187 for five.

Warwickshire, led by Alex Davies, are sitting pretty on top of the table with eight points and a +1.662 NRR thanks to wins in all four of their matches. They defeated Northamptonshire by 21 runs in their previous game.

Robert Yates scored 71 runs off 53 balls with eight fours and one six, helping Warwickshire post 202 for six on the board. Craig Miles picked up four wickets and restricted the Northants.

Derbyshire vs Warwickshire Match Details

Match: Derbyshire vs Warwickshire, Vitality T20 Blast 2023

Date and Time: June 2, 2023, Friday, 11:30 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Derby

Derbyshire vs Warwickshire Pitch Report

The pitch in Derby is expected to be a sporting one, though the batters will need to be careful while playing shots on the up. An overly high-scoring game doesn’t seem to be on the cards.

Derbyshire vs Warwickshire Weather Forecast

Playing conditions will be pleasant, with temperatures around the 14-degree Celsius mark.

Derbyshire vs Warwickshire Probable XIs

Derbyshire

Luis Reece, Haider Ali, Wayne Madsen, Leus du Plooy, Brooke Guest (wk), Thomas Wood, Anuj Dal, Zak Chappell, Mark Watt, George Scrimshaw, Zaman Khan (c)

Warwickshire

Robert Yates, Alex Davies (c & wk), Glenn Maxwell, Sam Hain, Dan Mousley, Ed Barnard, Chris Benjamin, Danny Briggs, Craig Miles, Henry Brookes, Jake Lintott

Derbyshire vs Warwickshire Match Prediction

Warwickshire will go into the game as clear favourites given their form. Derbyshire may not find it easy to get past them.

Prediction: Warwickshire to win this contest of Vitality T20 Blast 2023.

Derbyshire vs Warwickshire Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

