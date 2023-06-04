Vitality T20 Blast 2023, Durham vs Leicestershire: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Durham and Leicestershire are all set to lock horns in the 24th fixture of the North Group Division in the 2023 Vitality T20 Blast at Chester-le-Street. The game will commence on Sunday, June 4, at 7:00 PM IST.

Durham have secured two wins in three games and are currently ranked third in the Vitality T20 Blast points table with a healthy NRR of 1.294. They beat Lancashire in their last game and will surely be high on morale. Solid innings from Michael Jones and Ollie Robinson got them over the line fairly comfortably.

On the flip side, Leicestershire are all over the place at the moment. They have faltered in all three departments and are yet to register their maiden victory. They have been thoroughly bamboozled by all teams that they encountered so far in this competition.

With five consecutive losses to their name, Leicestershire will be desperate as they approach this fixture. The game appears to be fairly one-sided on paper and Durham will most likely have the upper hand.

Read on as we preview this Vitality T20 Blast fixture.

Durham vs Leicestershire Match Details:

Match: Durham vs Leicestershire, Match 21 (North Group), Vitality T20 Blast 2023.

Date and Time: June 4, 2023, on Sunday, 7:00 pm IST.

Venue: Riverside Cricket Ground, Chester-le-Street.

Durham vs Leicestershire Pitch Report

The deck at Riverside Ground has something in it for the batters and the bowlers. Seam bowlers can extract a fair amount of lateral movement in the air and off the pitch. Batters will have to be on top of their game as it will not be easy for them to settle down in the first innings.

It will be ideal to bowl first at this ground and exploit the favorable seam bowling conditions to restrict the opposition to a gettable target.

Durham vs Leicestershire Weather Report

The weather at Chester-le-Street is expected to be partially cloudy with temperatures anticipated to range between seven and 17 degrees. Any chance of showers is fairly low at 10% at present.

Durham vs Leicestershire Probable Xl

Durham

They will likely go with the same combination as their last game.

Probable Xl

Graham Clark, Alex Lees (c), Michael Jones, Oliver Robinson (wk), Ashton Turner, Bas de Leede, Luke Doneathy, Liam Trevaskis, Ben Raine, Wayne Parnell, Nathan Sowter.

Leicestershire

Swaps are likely for Leicestershire as they are yet to crack the winning formula in the Vitality T20 Blast this season.

Probable Xl

Nick Welch, Soloman Budinger, Lewis Hill, Colin Ackermann (c), Josh Hull, Rishi Patel, Harry Swindells (wk), Rehan Ahmed, Callum Parkinson, Naveen-ul-Haq, Naseem Shah.

Durham vs Leicestershire Match Prediction

Durham have looked very assured as a unit in this year's Vitality T20 Blast and have convincingly won most of their games.

On the other hand, Leicestershire have been bombarded with a barrage of defeats and have lost five matches on the trot. They have clearly struggled this season and look very deflated heading into this fixture.

Given their respective form guides, we can safely conclude that a win for Durham is on the cards.

Prediction: Durham to win the match.

Durham vs Leicestershire Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sky Sports Cricket.

Live Streaming: Fancode & Sky Go.

Poll : Colin Ackermann to score a fifty? Yes No 0 votes