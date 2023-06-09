Vitality T20 Blast 2023, Glamorgan vs Essex: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details

Glamorgan and Essex are all slated to lock horns in the South Group Division fixture of the 2023 T20 Vitality Blast Season on June 9. The match will get underway at 11 PM IST.
Glamorgan are fourth in the points table and have secured four wins from six games. Their Net Run Rate (NRR) currently stands at -0.131. They would be a touch disappointed with their bowling effort against Surrey, where they conceded a colossal 236 runs and picked up only two wickets, which ultimately lead to their crushing defeat.
Essex are one spot behind Glamorgan in the points table with an NRR of -0.289. They would be entering the fixture with some confidence after their satisfying victory against Kent in their last fixture where an all-round performance with the bat and the ball go them comfortably steered them to a crucial win.
Glamorgan vs Essex Match Details
Match: Glamorgan vs Essex, Match 78 (South Group), Vitality T20 Blast, 2023
Date and Time: June 9, 2023, on Friday, 11:00 pm IST
Venue: Sophia Gardens Cricket Ground, Cardiff
Glamorgan vs Essex Pitch Report
The pitch at Sophia Gardens is favorable for the fast bowlers who can get a lot of seam and swing movement early on to keep the batsman guessing. Run-scoring may become a bit of an ordeal but once they get their eye in, then it may look like a completely different game.
The average first innings score on this venue is 154 which serves as a clear indication that batters will have to watch out for the early demons and navigate through the middle overs to post a defendable total.
Glamorgan vs Essex Weather Report
The weather in Cardiff will be partly cloudy with the temperature expected to rise to as high as 25 degrees Celsius during the day. But the moderate warmth will subside as the evening approaches and the temperature will drop to 14 degrees Celcius. No major chances of rain are predicted at this stage, which is down to just 10%.
Glamorgan vs Essex Probable Xl
Glamorgan
Probable Xl
Callum Taylor, Sam Northeast, Kiran Carlson (c), Colin Ingram, Chris Cooke (wk), Ruaidhri Smith, Billy Root, Timm Van der Gugten, Prem Sisodiya, Peter Hatzoglou, and Jamie McIlroy
Essex
Probable Xl
Feroze Khushi, Robin Das, Will Buttleman, Matthew Critchley, Josh Rymell, Tom Westley, Daniel Sams, Simon Harmer (c), Shane Snater, Ben Allison, Sam Cook
Glamorgan vs Essex Match Prediction
Both teams are pretty much neck-and-neck as far as their winning record and their positioning in the points table are concerned. While there is very little to differentiate the two, our win predictor tilts slightly in favor of Glamorgan, who have a slightly better NRR.
Prediction: Glamorgan to win the match.
Glamorgan vs Essex Live Streaming details and channel list
TV: N/A
Live Streaming: N/A
