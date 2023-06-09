Vitality T20 Blast 2023, Glamorgan vs Essex: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details

Glamorgan and Essex are all slated to lock horns in the South Group Division fixture of the 2023 T20 Vitality Blast Season on June 9. The match will get underway at 11 PM IST.

Glamorgan are fourth in the points table and have secured four wins from six games. Their Net Run Rate (NRR) currently stands at -0.131. They would be a touch disappointed with their bowling effort against Surrey, where they conceded a colossal 236 runs and picked up only two wickets, which ultimately lead to their crushing defeat.

Essex are one spot behind Glamorgan in the points table with an NRR of -0.289. They would be entering the fixture with some confidence after their satisfying victory against Kent in their last fixture where an all-round performance with the bat and the ball go them comfortably steered them to a crucial win.

Glamorgan vs Essex Match Details

Match: Glamorgan vs Essex, Match 78 (South Group), Vitality T20 Blast, 2023

Date and Time: June 9, 2023, on Friday, 11:00 pm IST

Venue: Sophia Gardens Cricket Ground, Cardiff

Glamorgan vs Essex Pitch Report

The pitch at Sophia Gardens is favorable for the fast bowlers who can get a lot of seam and swing movement early on to keep the batsman guessing. Run-scoring may become a bit of an ordeal but once they get their eye in, then it may look like a completely different game.

The average first innings score on this venue is 154 which serves as a clear indication that batters will have to watch out for the early demons and navigate through the middle overs to post a defendable total.

Glamorgan vs Essex Weather Report

The weather in Cardiff will be partly cloudy with the temperature expected to rise to as high as 25 degrees Celsius during the day. But the moderate warmth will subside as the evening approaches and the temperature will drop to 14 degrees Celcius. No major chances of rain are predicted at this stage, which is down to just 10%.

Glamorgan vs Essex Probable Xl

Glamorgan

Probable Xl

Callum Taylor, Sam Northeast, Kiran Carlson (c), Colin Ingram, Chris Cooke (wk), Ruaidhri Smith, Billy Root, Timm Van der Gugten, Prem Sisodiya, Peter Hatzoglou, and Jamie McIlroy

Essex

Probable Xl

Feroze Khushi, Robin Das, Will Buttleman, Matthew Critchley, Josh Rymell, Tom Westley, Daniel Sams, Simon Harmer (c), Shane Snater, Ben Allison, Sam Cook

Glamorgan vs Essex Match Prediction

Both teams are pretty much neck-and-neck as far as their winning record and their positioning in the points table are concerned. While there is very little to differentiate the two, our win predictor tilts slightly in favor of Glamorgan, who have a slightly better NRR.

Prediction: Glamorgan to win the match.

Glamorgan vs Essex Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

