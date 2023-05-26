Vitality T20 Blast 2023: Grace Road, Leicester pitch history and T20 records

The Grace Road in Leicester is the home ground of Leicestershire. Leicestershire along with Hampshire are the most successful teams in the domestic T20 competitions, having won the title three times. However, they failed to make it to the knockout stages of the Vitality T20 Blast last year.

Leicestershire will kickstart their Vitality T20 Blast 2023 proceedings against Warwickshire on May 26 at Grace Road in Leicester. They managed to win only three games out of seven at home last year and will be hoping for a better record this year.

Let’s have a look at the pitch report and the stats of the strip that is present at Grace Road in Leicester.

Grace Road, Leicester T20 records and stats

We have seen a total of 51 domestic T20 games being played at this venue and the average first innings score is 165. This venue is yet to host a T20I. It has a total capacity of 6000 and we can expect an even contest between bat and ball at this venue. There are no big stands present on this ground and short boundaries help the batters to score freely.

T20 matches played: 51

Matches won by teams batting first: 23

Matches won by teams batting second: 27

Matches Tied: 1

Matches Abandoned: 0

Highest team score: Yorkshire 255/2

Lowest team score: Leicestershire 88/2

Grace Road, Leicester pitch report

The deck at Grace Road is expected to assist the bowlers in the first half of the game. The new ball bowlers will get some movement off the surface, making life hard for the batters in the initial part of the game. With short square boundaries, we can expect the batters to target one side of the field.

We have seen teams opt to chase down totals here at this venue as the surface tends to settle down as the game progresses. The surface may quicken a bit under lights and the ball arrives nicely onto the bat in the later stages of the game.

T20 Blast 2023 Matches at Grace Road, Leicester

May 26 – Leicestershire vs Warwickshire (11 PM IST, 6:30 PM Local Time)

June 1 – Leicestershire vs Derbyshire (11 PM IST, 6:30 PM Local Time)

June 6 – Leicestershire vs Yorkshire (11 PM IST, 6:30 PM Local Time)

June 9 – Leicestershire vs Durham (11 PM IST, 6:30 PM Local Time)

June 18 – Leicestershire vs Worcestershire (11 PM IST, 6:30 PM Local Time)

June 20 – Leicestershire vs Nottinghamshire (11 PM IST, 6:30 PM Local Time)

June 23– Leicestershire vs Northamptonshire (11 PM IST, 6:30 PM Local Time)

Poll : 0 votes