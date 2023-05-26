Vitality T20 Blast 2023: Kennington Oval, London pitch history and T20 records

The Kennington Oval is situated in London and is the home ground of the Surrey County Cricket Club. Surrey had a decent season when they topped the South Group in the Vitality T20 Blast 2022 competition. They qualified for the quarter-finals but lost against Yorkshire in a close-fought contest.

Surrey will start their Vitality T20 Blast 2023 campaign on May 25 against Middlesex at Lord’s. They will play their first home game on May 26 when they will face Kent at the Kennington Oval in London. They will be hoping to emulate last year’s performances in the upcoming edition of the T20 Blast.

Ahead of Surrey’s opening fixture at the Kennington Oval, here is a look at the key T20 stats and how the pitch behaves.

Kennington Oval, London T20 records and stats

The Kennington Oval is one of the historic grounds in the country. The first-ever Test in England was played at this venue between England and Australia. A total of 62 T20s have been played at this venue, with the average first score being 161. Generally, the Test series in England ends here.

T20 matches played: 62

Matches won by teams batting first: 25

Matches won by teams batting second: 36

Matches Tied: 1

Matches Abandoned: 0

Highest team score: Glamorgan 240/3

Lowest team score: Glamorgan 44/10

Kennington Oval, London pitch report

The pitch at the Kennington Oval is on the drier side. There is low bounce on this surface and the spinners play a vital role while bowling here at this venue. We may see the pacers use a lot of slower deliveries to deceive the batters.

We have seen teams chasing have won on 36 occasions out of 62. Generally, the surface gets better to bat under lights and teams prefer chasing in the evening games. Overall, it’s a good track to bat on and anything around 175 is a good total to defend here.

T20 Blast 2023 Matches at Kennington Oval, London

May 26 – Surrey vs Kent (11 PM IST, 6:30 PM Local Time)

May 28 – Surrey vs Sussex (7 PM IST, 2:30 PM Local Time)

June 18 – Surrey vs Hampshire (7 PM IST, 2:30 PM Local Time)

June 20 – Surrey vs Glamorgan (11 PM IST, 6:30 PM Local Time)

June 22 – Surrey vs Middlesex (11 PM IST, 6:30 PM Local Time)

June 30 – Surrey vs Somerset (11 PM IST, 6:30 PM Local Time)

July 2 – Surrey vs Essex (11 PM IST, 6:30 PM Local Time)

