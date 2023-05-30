Vitality T20 Blast 2023, Kent vs Somerset: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Kent and Somerset are set to face each other in a South Group match of the T20 Blast 2023 on Tuesday, May 30. The St. Lawrence Ground in Canterbury will host the contest.

Kent, led by Sam Billings, are placed third in the table with two points and a net run rate of +0.496. They will go into the game after losing to Surrey by 41 runs at the Kennington Oval in London.

After being asked to chase down 224, Kent could only manage to score 223 for the loss of five wickets. Tawanda Muyeye and Daniel Bell-Drummond scored half-centuries, but their valiant efforts went in vain.

Somerset, led by Lewis Gregory, are sitting on top of the table with six points and a net run rate of +2.589 thanks to wins in all three of their matches thus far in the tournament.

They will go into the match after beating Glamorgan by four wickets in their previous match. After being asked to chase down 154, Somerset romped home with as many as 31 balls left in their innings.

Kent vs Somerset match details

Match: Kent vs Somerset, Vitality T20 Blast 2023

Date and Time: May 30th, 2023, Tuesday, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury

Kent vs Somerset pitch report

The pitch in Canterbury has been a sporting one thus far. Teams should opt to field first after winning the toss. Bowlers are likely to get quite a bit of help from the surface.

Kent vs Somerset weather forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being. Temperatures will be around the 14-degree Celsius mark. The humidity would not be on the higher side.

Kent vs Somerset probable XIs

Kent

Tawanda Muyeye, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Joe Denly, Sam Billings (c & wk), Jordan Cox, George Linde, Jack Leaning, Joey Evison, Grant Stewart, Kane Richardson, Michael Hogan

Somerset

Tom Banton (wk), Will Smeed, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Abell, Tom Lammonby, Lewis Gregory (c), Ben Green, Roelof van der Merwe, Josh Davey, Matt Henry, Peter Siddle

Kent vs Somerset match prediction

Somerset have been in prime form, having won all three of their matches thus far. They should be able to beat Kent, who look a tad weak in the bowling department.

Prediction: Somerset will win this contest of Vitality T20 Blast 2023.

Kent vs Somerset live streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

