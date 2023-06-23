Vitality T20 Blast 2023, Leicestershire vs Northamptonshire: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Leicestershire prepare to take on Northamptonshire during the upcoming North Group fixture of the 2023 T20 Blast edition on June 23. The match is scheduled to kick off at 11 PM IST. The match will be played at Grace Road, Leicester.

Leicestershire have thoroughly been outplayed by nearly every single opposition that they faced in this year’s T20 Blast. They are right at the bottom of the points table and are virtually out of playoff contention for this year. A series of successive defeats have pushed their NRR to an embarrassing low of -0.999.

Northamptonshire are ranked number 7 in the North Group Point’s table with 5 wins in 12 games. Their NRR currently stands at 0.045. The team has had to go through a rough patch of ups and downs in their last 5 matches. They are looking to return to winning ways to keep themselves in the hunt ahead of this crucial fixture.

Leicestershire vs Northamptonshire Match Details:

Match: Leicestershire vs Northamptonshire, Match 106 (North Group), Vitality T20 Blast, 2023

Date and Time: June 23, 2023, on Friday, 11:00 pm IST

Venue: Grace Road, Leicester

Leicestershire vs Northamptonshire Pitch Report

The pitch at Grace Road is ideal for the batters and the bowlers. The venue has seen some big scores and some shockingly low scores being posted by the teams. Quick bowlers may get some assistance early on with the new ball. But as the match progresses, the surface will tend to favor the batters a lot to a great degree.

Teams have chased successfully on this venue on 28 occasions so runs on the board are absolutely paramount.

Leicestershire vs Northamptonshire Weather Report

The weather at Leicester will remain cloudy throughout the day with temperatures ranging between 23 C and 14 C. We may get to see some light rainfall later in the day. However, there are no major signs of concern as the precipitation rate is down to 0% at present.

Leicestershire vs Northamptonshire Probable Xl

Leicestershire

Probable Xl

Colin Ackermann, Rehan Ahmed, Ed Barnes, Michael Finan, Peter Handscomb, Louis Kimber, Wiaan Mulder, Callum Parkinson, Rishi Patel, Harry Swindells, Nick Welch.

Northamptonshire

Probable Xl

Ricardo Vasconcelos, Emilio Gay, Chris Lynn, David Willey (c), Justin Broad, Saif Zaib, Lewis Mcmanus, Andrew Tye, Tom Taylor, Freddie Heldreich, Ben Sanderson

Leicestershire vs Northamptonshire Prediction

Leicestershire are nearly dead and buried as they find themselves rock bottom in the points table. With only 2 wins in their last 11 matches, there remains only a very faint chance of them making an unprecedented comeback against a formidable Northamptonshire lineup.

Prediction: Northamptonshire to win the match.

Leicestershire vs Northamptonshire Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

