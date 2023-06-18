Vitality T20 Blast 2023, Leicestershire vs Worcestershire: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Leicestershire and Worcestershire will once again lock horns in the 86th match of the 2023 T20 Blast Competition on June 17 at 7 PM IST. This North Group fixture will be played at Grace Cricket Ground in Leicester.

Worcestershire had some success against Leicestershire in the opening stage of the tournament and would be hoping to repeat the same performance in today’s fixture. Leicestershire are currently the bottom-ranked team with just two wins in nine matches. They have not started their season on a winning note as their NRR stands at -0.926.

On the flip side, Worcestershire are ahead in the points table and are ranked sixth in the North Group points table. They have won four out of eight fixtures and have a decent-looking NRR of 0.293. However, they haven’t had much luck in the last four games and are desperately looking to get back to winning ways as they approach this fixture.

With two teams desperate to move forward in the points table, it will be interesting to see how the game will plan out. Read on as we preview this fixture.

Leicestershire vs Worcestershire Match Details

Match: Leicestershire vs Worcestershire, Match 86 (North Group), Vitality T20 Blast, 2023

Date and Time: June 18, 2023, Sunday, 7:00 pm IST

Venue: Grace Cricket Ground, Leicester

Leicestershire vs Worcestershire Pitch Report

The deck at Grace Cricket Ground can be good for the quick bowlers if they hit their lengths right. The new ball will nip around a bit and bowlers are expected to get a great amount of assistance off the pitch. Opening batters will have to be watchful in the initial overs and see off the new ball well.

But that does not mean that the conditions are all that bad for batting. The average first innings score on the venue is 165 and the teams batting second have had more success in chasing. Besides, with shorter boundaries, we can expect a lot of runs to be scored on this ground.

Leicestershire vs Worcestershire Weather Report

The weather at Leicester is going to remain partly cloudy with a minor probability of scattered showers. The temperatures will between 14 and 24 degree Celsius and can get very windier as the day progresses.

Leicestershire vs Worcestershire Probable Xl

Leicestershire Probable Xl

Colin Ackermann(c), Rehan Ahmed, Ed Barnes, Harry Swindells(wk) Michael Finan, Peter Handscomb, Louis Kimber, Wiaan Mulder, Callum Parkinson, Rishi Patel, Nick Welch

Worcestershire Probable Xl

Brett D'Oliveira (c), Jake Libby, Ben Gibbon, Jack Haynes, Adam Hose, Taylor Cornall, Kashif Ali, Ben Cox (wk), Ed Pollock, Adam Finch, Josh Tongue

Leicestershire vs Worcestershire Match Prediction

Worcestershire are in the midst of a severe losing streak. They have lost four games on the trot and have failed to break from the shackles. They may have a better ranking but Leicestershire surely has a golden chance to thump the vulnerable Worcestershire side.

With that being said, we can safely conclude that a sure-shot win for Leicestershire is definitely around the corner.

Prediction: Leicestershire to win the match.

Leicestershire vs Worcestershire Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

Poll : Who will win the Vitality T20 Blast 2023 match? Leicestershire Worcestershire 0 votes