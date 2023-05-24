Vitality T20 Blast 2023: Lord’s, London pitch history and T20 records

The Lord’s in London is widely regarded as the home of cricket. This iconic ground has witnessed plenty of memorable moments and to play a Test match here is regarded as the pinnacle of a career by many cricketers around the globe. The Lord’s is the home ground of Middlesex in domestic competitions.

Middlesex will be playing their opening game of the Vitality T20 Blast 2023 against Surrey at the Lord’s on Thursday, May 25. Middlesex only managed to win four out of 14 games last year and will look to turn the tables around this year.

The Lord’s will host four games in the Vitality T20 Blast 2023. Let’s see the pitch history and stats at this iconic venue.

Lord’s, London T20 records and stats

The Lord’s is one of the biggest cricket grounds in the county, with an overall capacity of 30,000. The ‘Pavilion End’ and ‘Nursery End’ are the two ends. We have seen a total of 36 domestic T20 games being played here, with the average first score being 170.

T20 matches played: 36

Matches won by teams batting first: 19

Matches won by teams batting second: 16

Matches Tied: 1

Matches Abandoned: 0

Highest team score: Surrey 223/7

Lowest team score: Middlesex 80/10

Lord’s, London pitch report

The pitch at the Lord’s is bowling-friendly. The batters will have to work hard for their runs. They will have to bide some time in the middle before they can start playing their strokes freely. The bowlers certainly have an upper hand at this venue.

Teams like to bat first and put runs on the board after winning the toss. Chasing has been difficult at this venue. The pacers get the movement, thanks to the slope at the Lord’s.

Overall, we have seen batters struggle here and it won’t be a surprise if the bowlers dominate the proceedings in the Vitality T20 Blast 2023.

T20 Blast 2023 Matches at Lord’s, London

May 25 – Middlesex vs Surrey (10.45 pm IST, 6:15 PM Local Time)

June 8 – Middlesex vs Sussex (10.45 pm IST, 6:15 PM Local Time)

June 16 – Middlesex vs Kent (10.45 pm IST, 6:15 PM Local Time)

June 18 – Middlesex vs Essex (7.00 pm IST, 2:30 PM Local Time)

