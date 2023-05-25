Vitality T20 Blast 2023, Middlesex vs Surrey: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The sixth game of the Vitality T20 Blast 2023 will see Middlesex locking horns with Surrey in a south-group clash. The Lord's Stadium in London is all set to host this exciting encounter on Thursday, May 25.

After a horrible season last year, Middlesex will be hoping for a fresh start this year. The team finished eighth in the points table with eight points, having won just four of their 14 games.

The addition of Pieter Malan and Ryan Higgins will be a big boost for the team as they will be looking to start their campaign with a win this year.

Surrey, on the other hand, missed out on a well-deserved title last year as they got knocked out of the tournament after losing to Yorkshire in the quarter-finals. The team finished at the top of the South group points table with 21 points, winning 10 of their 14 games.

The Sam Curran-led side will be looking to repeat their performance this year as well and get closer to winning the title.

Middlesex vs Surrey Match Details

Match: Middlesex vs Surrey, Vitality T20 Blast 2023

Date and Time: May 25th 2023, Wednesday, 10:45 PM IST

Venue: Lord’s, London

Middlesex vs Surrey Pitch Report

The pitch at Lord’s in London is a difficult pitch to bat on as the run-scoring is not easy at this venue. The seamers are expected to play a vital role in the game, while the batters are going to be tested with the new ball. The average first innings score at the venue is 150-170.

Middlesex vs Surrey Weather Forecast

The temperature in London on Thursday is expected to hover around 11 to 20 degree celsius.

Middlesex vs Surrey Probable XIs

Middlesex Team News

There are no major injury concerns for the team ahead of their opening fixture on Thursday.

Middlesex Probable XI

Stephen Eskinazi (c), Ryan Higgins, Pieter Malan, John Simpson, Martin Andersson, Joe Cracknell, Blake Cullen, Jack Davies, Tom Helm, Max Holden, Toby Roland Jones

Middlesex Cricket @Middlesex_CCC

Richard Johnson has named a squad of 14 for tomorrow's



have named an unchanged squad of 13 for their CEC clash against South East Stars.



Richard Johnson has named a squad of 14 for tomorrow's @VitalityBlast clash against Surrey at Lord's. @Sunriserscrick have named an unchanged squad of 13 for their CEC clash against South East Stars.

Surrey Team News

Chris Jordan is set to miss the first few games of the tournaments due to his IPL commitments.

Surrey Probable XI

Sam Curran (c), Jason Roy, Will Jacks, Laurie Evans, Jamie Smith, Sean Abott, Gus Atkinson, Sunil Narine, Jamie Overton, Tom Curran, Dan Worrall

Surrey Cricket @surreycricket



Sam Curran will captain the side in Chris Jordan’s absence



Middlesex

Lord’s

Sky Sports Cricket



Your first Surrey @VitalityBlast squad of 2023
Sam Curran will captain the side in Chris Jordan's absence
Middlesex
Lord's
Sky Sports Cricket

Middlesex vs Surrey Match Prediction

Surrey will start the game as firm favourites as the likes of Sam Curran, Jason Roy and Sunil Narine are expected to use their experience and help the team open their account in the opening fixture of the tournament.

Prediction: Surrey to win the Match 6 of the Vitality T20 Blast 2023.

Middlesex vs Surrey Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

