Vitality T20 Blast 2023, Middlesex vs Sussex: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Middlesex and Sussex are set to face each other in a South Group match of the T20 Blast 2023 on Thursday, June 8. The Lord’s Cricket Ground in London will host the contest.

Middlesex, led by Stephen Eskinazi, have had a campaign to forget until now. Having lost all seven of their matches, they are languishing right at the bottom of the table with a poor net run rate of -1.539.

They will go into the game after losing to Hampshire by five runs in their previous match. After being asked to chase down 165, Middlesex finished with 159. Max Holden scored 53 runs, but his efforts went in vain.

Sussex, on the other hand, have struggled to a large extent as well. They may go down to the bottom of the table if they lose to Middlesex. They have two points and a net run rate of -1.323, with wins in one out of six matches.

They will go into the game after losing to Essex by five wickets. Their bowlers faltered as Essex chased down a target of 148 with 31 balls to spare. Ravi Bopara scored 50 off 31, but his knock could not pay dividends.

Middlesex vs Sussex Match Details

Match: Middlesex vs Sussex, Vitality T20 Blast 2023

Date and Time: June 8, 2023, Thursday, 10:45 PM IST

Venue: Lord’s Cricket Ground, London

Middlesex vs Sussex Pitch Report

The pitch at the Lord’s is not a belter as bowlers are expected to get quite some help from the surface. Teams should opt to field first after winning the toss.

Middlesex vs Sussex Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being in London. Temperatures will be around the 15-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the 50s.

Middlesex vs Sussex Probable XIs

Middlesex

Stephen Eskinazi (c), Joe Cracknell, Pieter Malan, Max Holden, Ryan Higgins, Jack Davies (wk), Luke Hollman, Josh De Caires, Martin Andersson, Tom Helm, Blake Cullen

Sussex

Tom Clark, Tom Haines, Tom Alsop, Ravi Bopara (c), Shadab Khan, Michael Burgess (wk), James Coles, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Nathan McAndrew, Tymal Mills, Henry Crocombe

Middlesex vs Sussex Match Prediction

Both teams are yet to find their feet and it is hard to find an outright winner. Keeping in mind all factors, the chasing team should win.

Prediction: The team batting second to win this contest of Vitality T20 Blast 2023.

Middlesex vs Sussex Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Sony LIV, Fancode

