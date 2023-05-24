Vitality T20 Blast 2023, Northamptonshire vs Worcestershire: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The Vitality T20 Blast 2023 action will resume on Wednesday, May 24, with Northamptonshire locking horns with Worcestershire in a North group clash. The County Ground in Northampton is all set to host this exciting clash between both teams.

After a disappointing season last year, Northamptonshire will be hoping for changes in fortunes this year under the leadership of their new skipper David Willey.

The team finished at the bottom half of the points table last year with 14 points, winning just six of their 14 games. The team will be looking to start their campaign on a high and get closer to winning the trophy this year.

Worcestershire, on the other hand, had an even worse season last year as they finished the league stages at the bottom of the points table with five points. They only managed to win two of their 14 games.

The arrival of Michael Bracewell will provide a much-needed balance to the side as the New Zealand all-rounder is expected to contribute equally with both bat and ball.

Northamptonshire vs Worcestershire Match Details

Match: Northamptonshire vs Worcestershire, Vitality T20 Blast 2023

Date and Time: May 24th 2023, Wednesday, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Northampton

Northamptonshire vs Worcestershire Pitch Report

The pitch at County Ground in Northampton is expected to offer a seam-friendly wicket for the game with a bit of lateral movement for the quick bowlers initially. The batters need to be a bit cautious with the new ball, so they can exploit the conditions later on.

Northamptonshire vs Worcestershire Weather Forecast

The temperature in Northampton on Wednesday is expected to hover between 9 to 21 degrees Celsius.

Northamptonshire vs Worcestershire Probable XIs

Northamptonshire Team News

David Willey will be available for selection for their opening fixture after finishing his IPL commitments with the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Northamptonshire Probable XI

David Willey (c), Josh Cobb, Emilio Gay, Rob Keogh, Chris Lynn, Lewis Mcmanus, Ben Sanderson, Andrew Tye, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Graeme White, Saif Zaib

Northamptonshire Steelbacks @NorthantsCCC



Head Coach John Sadler has named a 15-man squad for our



It's not too late to save time and up to £8 each by buying tickets in advance! 𝗟𝗲𝘁'𝘀 𝗱𝗼 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀.Head Coach John Sadler has named a 15-man squad for our @VitalityBlast season opener tomorrow. 🛡️It's not too late to save time and up to £8 each by buying tickets in advance! nccc.co.uk/NORvWOR 🎟️ 𝗟𝗲𝘁'𝘀 𝗱𝗼 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀. 💪Head Coach John Sadler has named a 15-man squad for our @VitalityBlast season opener tomorrow. 🛡️It's not too late to save time and up to £8 each by buying tickets in advance! 👉 nccc.co.uk/NORvWOR 🎟️ https://t.co/d2ZXuFGpJN

Worcestershire Team News

Mitchell Santner will not be available for selection on Wednesday due to his IPL commitments.

Worcestershire Probable XI

Brett D’Oliviera (c), Michael Bracewell, Adam Hose, Ben Cox, Ed Pollock, Matthew Waite, Usama Mir, Dillon Pennington, Adam Finch, Pat Brown, Mitchell Stanley

Worcestershire Rapids @WorcsCCC 𝗦𝗤𝗨𝗔𝗗 & 𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛 𝗣𝗥𝗘𝗩𝗜𝗘𝗪



Michael Bracewell is part of a 14-strong Rapids squad for our opening



Full Preview



#WeAreWorcestershire 𝗦𝗤𝗨𝗔𝗗 & 𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛 𝗣𝗥𝗘𝗩𝗜𝗘𝗪Michael Bracewell is part of a 14-strong Rapids squad for our opening @VitalityBlast fixture against Northamptonshire Steelbacks tomorrow.Full Preview 👥 𝗦𝗤𝗨𝗔𝗗 & 𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛 𝗣𝗥𝗘𝗩𝗜𝗘𝗪Michael Bracewell is part of a 14-strong Rapids squad for our opening @VitalityBlast fixture against Northamptonshire Steelbacks tomorrow.Full Preview 👇🌊 #WeAreWorcestershire

Northamptonshire vs Worcestershire Match Prediction

Both teams will be looking for a better start this season after a disappointing campaign last year.

However, Northamptonshire looks a more settled unit with the likes of David Willey, Chris Lynn, and Andrew Tye all set to be part of the team for the opening fixture.

Prediction: Northamptonshire to win this contest of Vitality T20 Blast 2023.

Northamptonshire vs Worcestershire Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

Poll : David Willey To Pick Two Or More Wickets? Yes No 7 votes