Vitality T20 Blast 2023, Somerset vs Glamorgan: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The South group fixture between Somerset and Glamorgan is scheduled to take place on Sunday (May 28) at 11 pm at Taunton County Ground.

In their previous match, Somerset faced Sussex and emerged victorious by five wickets. Sussex managed to post 183 on the board, with Matt Henry being the standout performer with three wickets for Somerset. Roelof van der Merwe picked a solitary wicket, but was exceptional with an economical of 3.80.

During the chase, the top-order batter Tom Kohler-Cadmore scored a solid 72 off 42, while Tom Abell contributed 42 runs, ultimately securing the victory for Somerset.

In their sole match thus far, Glamorgan prevailed over Gloucestershire by successfully chasing down the target of 162 runs. Dan Douthwaite claimed an impressive four-wicket haul and Jamie Mcllroy picked up 3 wickets to restrict Gloucestershire's scoring opportunities.

During the chase, Glamorgan's captain Kiran Carlson and Colin Ingram played pivotal roles, contributing 35 and 47 runs respectively to lead their team to victory.

Somerset vs Glamorgan Match Details

Match: Surrey vs Glamorgan, T20 Blast, SUR vs GLA

Date and Time: May 28th, 2023, Sunday, 11:00 pm IST

Venue: County Ground, Taunton

Somerset vs Glamorgan Pitch Report

County Ground in Taunton is known for its batting-friendly pitch, offering good bounce and high scoring opportunities, while spinners might find assistance as the match progresses.

Somerset vs Glamorgan Weather Forecast

The weather in Taunton, UK, is expected to be below 15 degrees Celsius when the game begins, and it is anticipated to gradually get colder as the match progresses.

Somerset vs Glamorgan Probable XIs

Somerset: Tom Banton (wk), Will Smeed, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Abell, Lewis Gregory ©, Tom Lammonby, Ben Green, Roelof van der Merwe, Craig Overton, Matt Henry, Peter Siddle, Josh Davey, Lewis Goldsworthy

Glamorgan: Edward Byrom, Sam Northeast, Kiran Carlson ©, Colin Ingram, Chris Cooke (wk), Ben Kellawa, Daniel Douthwaite, Prem Sisodiya, Timm van der Gugten, Jamie McIlroy, Ruaidhri Smith

Somerset vs Glamorgan Match Prediction

Somerset has started their campaign in impressive fashion, securing two consecutive victories in their previous matches. On the other hand, Glamorgan, who have played only one match so far, will be eager to maintain a winning streak.

Prediction: Somerset to win this match

Somerset vs Glamorgan Live Streaming Details and Channels List

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

