Vitality T20 Blast 2023, Somerset vs Kent: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Somerset and Kent will be up against each other in the T20 Blast 2023 South Group match. It will be played at the Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton on 2nd July, 11:00 PM IST.

Somerset enters this fixture in exceptional form, having displayed consistent performances throughout the season. They are currently riding a four-game winning streak, which includes a commanding 18-run victory over Surrey in their previous outing. Sitting comfortably at the top of the table, Somerset has already secured their spot in the playoffs and will be determined to maintain their momentum in this crucial encounter.

On the other hand, Kent has had a decent campaign so far, occupying the fourth spot in the South Group standings. They have managed to register seven wins out of their 13 matches, accumulating a total of 14 points. However, their challenge lies in attaining greater consistency to ensure a stronger finish in the league.

In their last game, Kent suffered a narrow 11-run loss (DLS method) against Sussex, which halted their impressive six-game winning streak. They must regain their composure and find their winning ways again.

Somerset vs Kent Match Details

Match: Somerset vs Kent, South Group, Vitality T20 Blast, 2023

Date and Time: July 2, 2023, 11:00 pm IST

Venue: The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton

Somerset vs Kent Pitch Report

The Cooper Associates County Ground is expected to provide an exciting contest between bat and ball. The surface is known to favor the batters, offering good pace and bounce. The boundary dimensions are also quite friendly, adding to the potential for high-scoring encounters. However, the spinners may come into play as the match progresses, exploiting any wear and tear on the pitch.

Somerset vs Kent Weather Report

The players can anticipate a relatively pleasant evening in Taunton. The temperature is expected to be around 20 degrees Celsius, with no signs of precipitation. The humidity stands at 53%, and there will be a moderate breeze of 27 km/h. The cloudy conditions might create some swing and movement for the fast bowlers, adding another layer of excitement to the contest.

Somerset vs Kent Probable Xl

Somerset

Probable Xl

Tom Banton (wk), Will Smeed, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Abell (c), Tom Lammonby, Ben Green, Kasey Aldridge, Craig Overton, Josh Davey, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi

Kent

Probable Xl

Tawanda Muyeye, Joe Denly, Jordan Cox, Sam Billings (c & wk), Alex Blake, Jack Leaning, George Linde, Joey Evison, Grant Stewart, Matthew Quinn, Michael Hogan

Somerset vs Kent Prediction

Somerset, with their dominant run this season, will enter the match as favorites. Their well-rounded team composition, consistent performances, and home-ground advantage make them a formidable force. However, Kent has shown resilience and determination throughout the tournament, with their strong batting line-up and capable bowling attack. They will be eager to bounce back and make a statement against the table-toppers.

Prediction: Somerset to win the match

Somerset vs Kent Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Fancode & SonyLIV

