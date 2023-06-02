Vitality T20 Blast 2023, Somerset vs Middlesex: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Somerset and Middlesex are all set to square off against each other in a South-Group match of the Vitality T20 Blast 2023. The Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton will be hosting this exciting clash on Friday, June 2.

Somerset have been unstoppable this season as they have won all four of their games so far. They currently sit comfortably on top of the South Group points table with eight points and a net run rate of +2.358.

Somerset defeated Kent by 13 runs in the previous game. After being asked to bat, Somerset posted 154 runs on the board, courtesy of some useful contributions from Tom Lammonby (34) and Ben Green (22). However, the bowlers did an excellent job as they restricted Kent to a mere 112 runs in a rail-curtailed game.

Middlesex, on the other hand, have had a season to forget, losing all of their four games so far. They are currently languishing at the bottom of the South Group points table with a net run rate of -1.587.

Bowling first in their last game, Middlesex failed to keep a check on the scoring rate as Glamorgan posted a mammoth total of 238/3, courtesy of blistering knocks from Colin Ingram (92*) and Chris Cooke (113*). In reply, Stevie Eskinazi (59) and Joe Cracknell (77) helped the team get off to a brilliant start in the powerplay. However, it wasn’t enough as they fell short of their target by 29 runs.

Somerset vs Middlesex Match Details

Match: Somerset vs Middlesex, Vitality T20 Blast 2023

Date and Time: June 2, 2023, Friday, 11.00 pm IST

Venue: The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton

Somerset vs Middlesex Pitch Report

The pitch at The Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton has been on the slower side in the recent games. The batters need to rely more on singles and doubles, while the seamers are expected to dominate the proceedings throughout the game. Both teams might prefer winning the toss and chasing at this venue.

Somerset vs Middlesex Weather Forecast

Clear Skies will greet both sides on Friday with the temperatures expected to range between 9 to 19 degree Celsius.

Somerset vs Middlesex Probable XIs

Somerset

Tom Banton (wk), Will Smeed, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Abell, Tom Lammonby, Lewis Gregory (c), Ben Green, Craig Overton, Roelof van der Merwe, Matt Henry, and Peter Siddle.

Middlesex

Stephen Eskinazi (c), Joe Cracknell, Pieter Malan, Max Holden, Ryan Higgins, Luke Hollman, Jack Davies (wk), Martin Andersson, Nathan Fernandes, Tom Helm, and Blake Cullen.

Somerset vs Middlesex Match Prediction

Both teams have had contrasting journeys so far in the tournament. Somerset have emerged victorious in all four of their games, whereas Middlesex have suffered defeats in all four matches.

Therefore, Lewis Gregory-led Somerset will enter the game as clear favorites and solidify their position at the top of the south group points table.

Prediction: Somerset to win this match of Vitality Blast 2023.

Somerset vs Middlesex Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

