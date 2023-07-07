Vitality T20 Blast 2023, Somerset vs Nottinghamshire: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Somerset and Nottinghamshire are set to lock horns in the Quarter-Final 3 of the T20 Blast 2023 on Friday, July 7. The Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton will host the contest.

Somerset, led by Tom Abell, have had a dream run thus far in the T20 Blast. They won 12 out of 14 matches in the South Group and finished on top of the table with 24 points and a net run rate of +1.529.

They will go into the game after beating Kent by 15 runs in their previous match in Taunton. After being put in to bat first, Somerset racked up a big score of 221 for seven. Thereafter, they restricted their opponent to 206 for seven in 20 overs.

Nottinghamshire, led by Alex Hales, on the other hand, are placed fourth in the table in the North Group with 16 points and a net run rate of -0.222 courtesy of wins in eight out of 14 matches.

They will be high on confidence after beating Leicestershire by four runs in their previous match. After setting a target of 169, the Outlaws restricted their opponents to 164 for eight in 20 overs.

Somerset vs Nottinghamshire Match Details

Match: Somerset vs Nottinghamshire, 3rd Quarter-Final, Vitality T20 Blast, 2023

Date and Time: July 7, 2023, 11.00 pm IST

Venue: The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton

Somerset vs Nottinghamshire Pitch Report

The pitch in Taunton is expected to be an excellent one for the batters. Run-making is not expected to be a whole lot tough and a high-scoring match is on the cards.

Somerset vs Nottinghamshire Weather Report

Playing conditions will be pleasant as there is no chance of rain for the time being. Temperatures will be around the 23-degree Celsius mark.

Somerset vs Nottinghamshire Probable Xl

Somerset

Probable Xl

Tom Banton (wk), Will Smeed, Tom Abell (c), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sean Dickson, Lewis Gregory, Ben Green, Craig Overton, Shoaib Bashir, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi

Nottinghamshire

Probable Xl

Joe Clarke, Alex Hales (c), Lyndon James, Matthew Montgomery, Tom Moores (wk), Haseeb Hameed, Imad Wasim, Steven Mullaney, Calvin Harrison, Matthew Carter, Jake Ball

Somerset vs Nottinghamshire Prediction

Somerset have won almost everything thus far in the championship. Nottinghamshire, on the other hand, have had their ups and downs.

Prediction: Somerset to win the match

Somerset vs Nottinghamshire Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

