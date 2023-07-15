Vitality T20 Blast 2023, Somerset vs Surrey: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Somerset and Surrey are set to lock horns in the Semi-Final 2 of the T20 Blast 2023 on Saturday, July 15. Edgbaston, Birmingham is set to host the contest.

Surrey's death bowling led by Chris Jordan and Sam Curran proved to be the turning point in their knockout game against Lancashire. Delivering an exceptional performance, Surrey's explosive innings courtesy of Evans and Roy set them up with a competitive total of 187.

Then, Surrey's bowlers, led by Moriarty and Abbott, took crucial wickets, intensifying the pressure on the hosts. Jordan's brilliance with a run-out and wickets showcased his all-round abilities. Ultimately, it was Abbott's nerve-wracking final over that secured Surrey's remarkable 13-run victory, propelling them towards an enthralling semi-final clash.

Somerset put up an extraordinary performance in the knockout game. The bowlers showcased their excellence by restricting Nottinghamshire to a below-par total of 157 runs. Despite a shaky beginning, Somerset's strength and determination were on full display, as skipper Gregory and Ben Green led the recovery effort.

They batted sensibly, with Gregory demonstrating his leadership skills, hitting timely boundaries and expertly pacing his innings. It will be interesting to see which team has the final laugh, as the overall match-up in 2023 stands at 1-1.

Somerset vs Surrey Match Details

Match: Somerset vs Surrey, 2nd Semi-Final, Vitality T20 Blast, 2023

Date and Time: July 15, 2023, 07.00 pm IST

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Somerset vs Surrey Pitch Report

The batters will be highly benefited at Edgbaston. A game with high scores appears to be on the cards. The way forward for teams should be to field first.

Somerset vs Surrey Weather Report

Playing conditions will be not so pleasant as there is a 90% chance of rain as of now. Temperatures will be around the 18-degree Celsius mark.

Somerset vs Surrey Probable Xl

Somerset

Probable Xl

Tom Banton (wk), Will Smeed, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Abell, Sean Dickson, Ben Green, Lewis Gregory (c), Craig Overton, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Jack Brooks

Surrey

Probable Xl

Will Jacks, Laurie Evans, Jason Roy, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Jamie Smith (wk), Jamie Overton, Chris Jordan (c), Sean Abbott, Gus Atkinson, Daniel Moriarty

Somerset vs Surrey Prediction

The fact that both teams have advanced to the semifinals is clear evidence that they have proven their endurance. With 24 points, Somerset took the top place in the South Group points table, while Surrey was placed third with 16 points.

One can put Somerset as the favorite based on the rankings, but they should keep in mind that the team's final-day form is crucial to their victory.

Prediction: Somerset to win the Semi-Final 2.

Somerset vs Surrey Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Fancode and Sony LIV

