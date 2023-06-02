Vitality T20 Blast 2023: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff pitch history and T20 records

Glamorgan didn’t have the best of seasons last year as they failed to qualify for the knockout stages of the Vitality T20 Blast 2022. They won only five out of their 14 games in the group stages and finished sixth in the points table in the South Group. They will surely be hoping to make it to the knockouts this year.

Glamorgan play all their home games at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff. They will play their first home game of the ongoing season on June 2, when they take on Kent. The Sophia Gardens will host seven group fixtures this season.

Ahead of the first game at the Sophia Gardens, here's a look at the stadium's T20 stats and how the pitch at this venue behaves:

Sophia Gardens, Cardiff: T20 records and stats

The Sophia Gardens originally had a capacity of 5,500, which was increased to 15,000 after redevelopment. Floodlights were installed at the ground in 2005 and since then, regular day-night fixtures have taken place at this venue. 56 domestic T20 games have taken place at this venue and the average first innings score here is 153.

T20 matches played: 56

Matches won by teams batting first: 26

Matches won by teams batting second: 28

Matches Tied: 2

Matches Abandoned: 0

Highest team score: Glamorgan 216/5

Lowest team score: Glamorgan 45/1 (match was shortened to five overs)

Sophia Gardens, Cardiff pitch report

The track at the Sophia Gardens provides plenty of assistance to the bowlers. The ball tends to move off the surface and run-scoring isn’t easy for the batters, who will have to spend some time in the middle before they can start playing high-risk strokes.

The average first innings score at the Sophia Gardens is 153, which signifies the bowling-friendly conditions. Anything around 170 will be a very good total to defend.

T20 Blast 2023 Matches at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

June 2 – Glamorgan vs Kent (11 PM IST, 6:30 PM Local Time)

June 7 – Glamorgan vs Surrey (11 PM IST, 6:30 PM Local Time)

June 9 – Glamorgan vs Essex (11 PM IST, 6:30 PM Local Time)

June 18 – Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire (7 PM IST, 2:30 PM Local Time)

June 21 – Glamorgan vs Somerset (11 PM IST, 6:30 PM Local Time)

June 23 – Glamorgan vs Sussex (11 PM IST, 6:30 PM Local Time)

July 2 – Glamorgan vs Middlesex (7 PM IST, 2:30 PM Local Time)

Poll : 0 votes