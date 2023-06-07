Vitality T20 Blast 2023: Stanley Park, Blackpool pitch history and T20 records

Lancashire made a fantastic start to their Vitality T20 Blast 2023 campaign. They won their first three games, but things have gone downhill since then as they went on to lose four games on the trot.

They will now face Worcestershire in their next game. It will be played at the Stanley Park in Blackpool. The stadium will be hosting only one game in this year’s Vitality T20 Blast.

Ahead of Lancashire’s clash against Worcestershire at the Stanley Park in Blackpool, let’s take a look at the pitch report and the key stats of this venue.

Stanley Park, Blackpool T20 records and stats

The Stanley Park in Blackpool has hosted two international games so far and just one domestic T20. We have seen two Women’s ODIs being played at this venue. The average first-innings score at this venue in T20s is 179.

Expect teams winning the toss to opt to bowl first as the surface stays true throughout the course of the game.

T20 matches played: 1

Matches won by teams batting first: 0

Matches won by teams batting second: 1

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Abandoned: 0

Highest team score: Lancashire 181/4

Lowest team score: Nottinghamshire 179/7

Stanley Park, Blackpool pitch report

The Stanley Park in Blackpool offers a very good track to bat on. We saw Nottinghamshire nearly chase down 182 against Lancashire in the only domestic men’s T20 game held at this venue. The bowlers need to hit the right areas consistently to avoid damage.

The pacers need to use off-pace deliveries and rely on them as the ball arrives nicely on to the bat and the batters can hit through the line right from the start of their innings. The spinners may come into play in the latter stages of the game.

T20 Blast 2023 Matches at Stanley Park, Blackpool

June 7 – Lancashire vs Worcestershire (9:30 pm IST, 5 PM local time)

