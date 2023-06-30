Vitality T20 Blast 2023, Surrey vs Somerset: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Surrey and Somerset are slated to take on each other during the 112th fixture of the T20 Vitality Blast on June 30. The game is scheduled to take place at The Oval Cricket Ground in London and will kick off at 11 PM IST. This contest promises to be a thriller as two table-toppers will go head-to-head and have all to play for in this upcoming crucial fixture.

Somerset have been on the top of their game so far this season with 10 wins in 12 games. They are currently the top-ranked team in the South Group Points table and have only suffered a defeat twice. With so many wins under their belt, their NRR now stands at an impressive high of 1.543.

Surrey are just trailing behind by one spot and are currently the second-ranked team in the South Group Points table. So far they have secured eight victories in 12 appearances and are sitting with a healthy NRR of 1.491.

Overall, they have maintained a pretty impressive win record in their last five matches. However, they would be slightly disappointed with their effort in the last game against Middlesex where they lost by a comprehensive margin of 7 wickets.

Surrey vs Somerset Match Details

Match: Surrey vs Somerset, Match 112 (South Group), Vitality T20 Blast, 2023

Date and Time: June 30, 2023, Friday, 11 pm IST

Venue: The Oval Cricket Ground, London

Surrey vs Somerset Pitch Report

The pitch at Oval Cricket Ground is a well-balanced surface. This venue has seen some low-scoring thrillers and some massive run feasts in the recent past. Teams chasing in the second innings have emerged victorious on 37 out of 64 occasions which suggests that the pitch can get very favorable for batting as time rolls by.

Surrey vs Somerset Weather Report

The weather in London will remain cloudy and overcast for the most part with temperatures ranging between 15 and 19 degrees Celsius. There is a slim possibility that the rain may play the spoilsports but we remain confident that will see a full day’s worth of cricket.

Surrey vs Somerset Probable Xl

Surrey

Probable Xl

Will Jacks, Laurie Evans, Sunil Naraine, Sam Curran, Jamie Overton, Tom Curran, Josh Blake, Sean Abbott, Chris Jordan (c), Cameron Steel, Gus Atkinson

Somerset

Probable Xl

Tom Banton, Will Smeed, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Abell (c), Sean Dickson, Ben Green, Kasey Aldridge, Craig Overton, Lewis Goldsworthy, Ish Sodhi, Shoaib Bashir.

Surrey vs Somerset Prediction

This will be a high-octane battle as the top two teams will be embroiled in a fierce battle to outclass each other in this upcoming contest. Somerset have played some good all-round cricket and are in the midst of a 3-match winning streak.

On the other hand, Surrey have been pretty much at par with Somerset this season. Although they have defeated Somerset once this season, the Tom Abell-led side has the winning momentum behind them.

Prediction: Somerset to win the match.

Surrey vs Somerset Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

