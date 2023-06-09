Vitality T20 Blast 2023, Warwickshire vs Northamptonshire: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Warwickshire and Northamptonshire are set to face each other in a North Group match of the T20 Blast 2023 on Friday, June 9. The Edgbaston in Birmingham will host the contest.

Warwickshire, led by Moeen Ali, are placed third in the table with eight points and a net run rate of +0.692 thanks to wins in four out of seven games. After winning their first four matches, they are now on a three-match losing streak.

They will go into the game after losing to Derbyshire by six wickets. After setting a massive target of 204, their bowlers faltered big time as their opponents chased down the target with three balls to spare.

Northamptonshire, led by David Willey, are placed eighth in the table with six points and a net run rate of -0.536 thanks to wins in three out of seven matches in the tournament.

They will go into the match on the back of a four-wicket defeat to Durham. Graham Clark scored 55 runs off 30 balls as Durham chased down a target of 162 with seven balls left in their innings.

Warwickshire vs Northamptonshire Match Details

Date and Time: June 9, 2023, Thursday, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Warwickshire vs Northamptonshire Pitch Report

The pitch at Edgbaston is an excellent one for the batters. A fairly high-scoring match seems to be on the cards. Teams should field first after winning the toss.

Warwickshire vs Northamptonshire Weather Forecast

Playing conditions will be pleasant as there is no chance of rain for the time being. Temperatures will be around the 16-degree Celsius mark.

Warwickshire vs Northamptonshire Probable XIs

Warwickshire

Moeen Ali (c), Alex Davies (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Sam Hain, Dan Mousley, Robert Yates, Chris Benjamin, Henry Brookes, Olly Hannon-Dalby, Danny Briggs, Craig Miles

Northamptonshire

Emilio Gay, Chris Lynn, David Willey (c), Josh Cobb, Saif Zaib, Lewis McManus (wk), Tom Taylor, Andrew Tye, James Sales, Ben Sanderson, Freddie Heldreich

Warwickshire vs Northamptonshire Match Prediction

Both Northamptonshire and Warwickshire will go into the match on the back of defeats. Given all the factors, the chasing team should come up trumps.

Prediction: The team batting second to win this contest of Vitality T20 Blast 2023.

Warwickshire vs Northamptonshire Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

