Vitality T20 Blast 2023, Worcestershire vs Durham: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Worcestershire and Durham are poised to take on each other in the upcoming North Group fixture of the T20 Vitality Blast on Friday, June 30. The game is scheduled to take place at The Grace Road Cricket Ground in Leicester at 10 PM IST.

Worcestershire are currently ranked third in the North Group Points table with seven wins in 12 games. Their NRR currently stands at 0.271. Worcestershire are coming into this fixture with a formidable win record of three wins in their last five matches.

Whereas the prospects for Durham do not look promising. They are at the far end of the points table situated at the number eight position. They have only managed to secure four wins in their last 12 matches and have lost six of them already. Their long chain of losses have pushed their NRR down to 0.128.

Worcestershire vs Durham Match Details

Match: Worcestershire vs Durham, Match 110 (North Group), Vitality T20 Blast, 2023

Date and Time: June 30, 2023, 10 pm IST

Venue: Grace Cricket Ground, Leicester

Worcestershire vs Durham Pitch Report

The deck at Grace Road is expected to favor the bowlers in the first half of the game. The new-ball bowlers will get some movement off the surface, making life hard for the batters in the initial part of the game.

With short square boundaries, we can expect the batters to target one side of the field. The average first innings score on this venue is 165 and Teans chasing have won 28 out of 54 times. So run-scoring can not prove to be very difficult once the batters settle into their zone.

Worcestershire vs Durham Weather Report

The weather in Leicester will remain partly cloudy with wind speed reaching up to 24 km/hr. There is a slim chance of rain with a precipitation rate of up to 20%. The temperatures throughout the day would vary between 18 C and 10 C.

Worcestershire vs Durham Probable Xl

Worcestershire

Probable Xl

Brett D'Oliveira (c), Jack Haynes, Mitchell Santner, Adam Hose, Kashif Ali, Ben Cox, Usama Mir, Ed Pollock, Jake Libby, Dillon Pennington, Pat Brown

Durham

Probable Xl

Alex Lees (c), Graham Clark, Michael Jones, Brydon Carse, Ollie Robinson, Ashton Turner, Ben Raine, Liam Trevaskis, Nathan Sowter, George Drissell, Jonathan Bushnell

Worcestershire vs Durham Prediction

Worcestershire are at the upper end of the points table with a pretty impressive win record in their last five matches. Meanwhile, Durham are yet to register a single victory in their last five games and are enduring a poor run of form. Hence on that note, we expect Worcestershire to dominate Durham in a thumping fashion.

Prediction: Worcestershire to win the match

Worcestershire vs Durham Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

