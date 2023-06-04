Vitality T20 Blast 2023, Worcestershire vs Northamptonshire: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Worcestershire and Northamptonshire are set to square off in a North Group match of the Vitality T20 Blast 2023 on Sunday, June 4. The New Road stadium in Worcester will host this exciting contest.

Worcestershire are on a roll at the moment as they have won four games on the Trott, including a 56-run victory against Nottinghamshire in the previous game. They currently sit comfortably on top of the points table with eight points and a net run rate of +1.345.

On the back of useful fifties from Michael Bracewell (55) and Adam Hose (51), Worcestershire posted a mammoth total of 226/5 in 20 overs. In response, Patrick Brown and Brett D’Oliveira picked up four wickets apiece as Worcestershire won the game comfortably with one over to spare and register their fourth win in a row.

After a poor start to the tournament, Northamptonshire have picked up some momentum as they have lost just once in their previous three games. They are currently languishing at the bottom half of the points table with four points and a net run rate of -0.692.

Ben Sanderson and Andrew Tye bowled economical spells and picked up three wickets apiece as Northamptonshire restricted Leicestershire to a below-par total of 164/8 in 20 overs.

Chasing 165, Chris Lynn single-handedly destroyed the bowling unit as he scored an unbeaten 110 runs off just 68 balls with the help of 13 fours and five sixes to earn a well-deserved win for the team.

Worcestershire vs Northamptonshire Match Details

Match: Worcestershire vs Northamptonshire, Vitality T20 Blast 2023

Date and Time: June 4, 7:00 pm IST

Venue: New Road, Worcester

Worcestershire vs Northamptonshire Pitch Report

The pitch at New Road in Worcester is expected to offer a balanced track for the game with a bit of help for everyone. The seamers will be able to generate some lateral movement early on while the spinners will join the party in the latter stages of the game.

Worcestershire vs Northamptonshire Weather Forecast

The playing conditions in Worcester will be pleasant on Sunday. Temperatures are expected to range between seven and 22 degrees Celsius.

Worcestershire vs Northamptonshire Probable XIs

Worcestershire

Brett D'Oliveira (c), Michael Bracewell, Jack Haynes, Adam Hose, Kashif Ali, Ben Cox (wk), Ed Pollock, Mitchell Santner, Adam Finch, Dillon Pennington, Patrick Brown.

Northamptonshire Probable XI

Emilio Gay, Chris Lynn, David Willey (c), Saif Zaib, Josh Cobb, Lewis McManus (wk), Tom Taylor, Andrew Tye, Ben Sanderson, James Sales, Freddie Heldreich.

Worcestershire vs Northamptonshire Match Prediction

Worcestershire have played a completely different brand of cricket so far and they haven’t lost a single game in the tournament. They will once again start the game as hot favorites against Northamptonshire and look to register their fifth win in a row.

Prediction: Worcestershire to win

Worcestershire vs Northamptonshire Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

