Vitality T20 Blast 2023, Worcestershire vs Nottinghamshire: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report and Weather Forecast

Worcestershire and Nottinghamshire will once again go head-to-head in the 97th match of the 2023 T20 Vitality Blast Competition on June 22. This North Group fixture will be played at New Road Cricket Ground, Worcester. The match will commence at 10 pm IST.

Both teams have already clashed once which saw Worcestershire comfortably outclass Nottinghamshire by a whopping 56 runs.

Worcestershire are currently the third-ranked team in the points table with six wins in 10 matches. Their NRR stands at 0.523. They would be looking to maintain their winning streak from their last two games as they approach this fixture.

Nottinghamshire are marginally ahead and are the second-ranked team in the points table with seven out of 11 wins under their belt. Their NRR currently stands at -0.182. They will have their tail up as they look to make a comeback from their last defeat against Worcestershire earlier in this competition.

The two teams are pretty much even-stevens at this stage and have all to play for in this upcoming match.

Worcestershire vs Nottinghamshire Match Details:

Match: Worcestershire vs Nottinghamshire, Match 97 (North Group), Vitality T20 Blast, 2023

Date and Time: June 22, 2023, on Thursday, 10:00 pm IST

Venue: New Road Cricket Ground, Worcester

Worcestershire vs Nottinghamshire Pitch Report

New Road Cricket Ground is a batting paradise for the batters who get full value for their shots. The surface is nice and flat and there is hardly anything for the bowlers to work with. Furthermore, with shorter boundary dimensions, we can see the ball disappear out of the park on numerous occasions. Teams have breached the 190-run mark on 16 occasions.

Teams have successfully chased down targets in 32 out of 55 matches which is a clear indication that the track can be a nightmare for the bowlers if they miss their mark even by the barest margin.

Worcestershire vs Nottinghamshire Weather Report

The weather at Worcester is expected to be moderately cloudy with temperatures set to go as high as 23 C. But as we approach the evening, temperatures may plummet to 13 C. Humidity is going to be on the higher side, ranging all the way up to 95%.

Worcestershire vs Nottinghamshire Probable Xl

Worcestershire

Probable Xl

Brett D’Oliveira ©, Jack Haynes, Mitchell Santner, Adam Hose, Kashif Ali, Ben Cox, Ed Pollock, Usama Mir, Josh Tongue, Matthew Waite, Jake Libby

Nottinghamshire

Probable Xl

Steven Mullaney (c), Tom Moores, Colin Munro, Alex Hales, Joe Clarke, Matthew Montgomery, Calvin Harrison, Matthew Carter, Shaheen Afridi, Samit Patel, Jake Ball

Worcestershire vs Nottinghamshire Prediction

The showdown between Worcestershire and Nottinghamshire promises to be a cracking one. The two teams are currently neck-to-neck in the points table with very little to differentiate the two. But with more wins on their side, Nottinghamshire may edge Worcestershire in this game.

Prediction: Nottinghamshire to win this match.

