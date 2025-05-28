Vitality T20 Blast 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The much-awaited T20 Blast 2025 will be played from May 29 and will run until September 13. A total of 18 teams will battle it out for the T20 supremacy across various grounds in England.

The North Group consists of eight teams - Derbyshire, Durham, Lancashire, Leicestershire, Northamptonshire, Nottinghamshire, Warwickshire, Worcestershire and Yorkshire. Meanwhile, South Group has the presence of Essex, Glamorgan, Gloucestershire, Hampshire, Kent, Middlesex, Somerset, Surrey and Sussex.

The competition will follow a double round-robin format, with each team playing the other seven teams once in their respective group. The top four teams from each group will then clash in the quarterfinal. The exciting Finals Day action will take place on September 13 at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Some of the prominent England players like Jos Buttler, Liam Livingstone, Phil Salt, Sam Curran, Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Alex Hales, Will Jacks and Chris Jordan have been named in the side. Meanwhile, international players like Kane Williamson, Dewald Brevis and Marnus Labuschagne will participate in the tournament as well.

Gloucestershire emerged as the champions in the last edition of the tournament. Daniel Hughes (596 runs) and David Payne (33 wickets) were the top performers.

Vitality T20 Blast 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Thursday, May 29

Match 1 - Lancashire vs Worcestershire, Manchester, 11:00 PM

Match 2 - Middlesex vs Sussex, Lord's, 11:00 PM

Friday, May 30

Match 3 - Nottinghamshire vs Warwickshire, Nottingham, 11:00 PM

Match 4 - Somerset vs Surrey, Taunton, 11:00 PM

Match 5 - Leicestershire vs Derbyshire, Leicester, 11:00 PM

Match 6 - Somerset vs Surrey, Taunton, 11:00 PM

Match 7 - Yorkshire vs Northamptonshire, Headingley, 11:00 PM

Match 8 - Lancashire vs Nottinghamshire, Manchester, 11:00 PM

Saturday, May 31

Match 9 - Warwickshire vs Durham, Edgbaston, 11:00 PM

Match 10 - Lancashire vs Nottinghamshire, Manchester, 11:00 PM

Sunday, June 1

Match 11 - Durham vs Lancashire, Chester-le-Street, 11:00 PM

Match 12 - Essex vs Somerset, Chelmsford, 11:00 PM

Match 13 - Middlesex vs Glamorgan, Northwood, 11:00 PM

Match 14 - Northamptonshire vs Leicestershire, Northampton, 11:00 PM

Match 15 - Sussex vs Gloucestershire, Hove, 11:00 PM

Match 16 - Worcestershire vs Yorkshire, Worcestershire, 11:00 PM

Tuesday, June 3

Match 17 - Glamorgan vs Surrey, Cardiff, 11:00 PM

Wednesday, June 4

Match 18 - Derbyshire vs Northamptonshire, Derby, 11:00 PM

Match 19 - Lancashire vs Leicestershire, Manchester, 11:00 PM

Thursday, June 5

Match 20 - Middlesex vs Kent, Lord's, 11:00 PM

Match 21 - Surrey vs Hampshire, Kennington Oval, 11:00 PM

Friday, June 6

Match 22 - Wawrwickshire vs Yorkshire, Edgbaston, 11:00 PM

Match 23 - Derbyshire vs Nottinghamshire, Derby, 11:00 PM

Match 24 - Glamorgan vs Essex, Cardiff, 11:00 PM

Match 25 - Hampshire vs Gloucestershire, Southampton, 11:00 PM

Match 26 - Kent vs Surrey, Canterbury, 11:00 PM

Match 27 - Leicestershire vs Durham, Leicester, 11:00 PM

Match 28 - Sussex vs Somerset, Hove, 11:00 PM

Match 29 - Worcestershire vs Northamptonshire, Worcestershire, 11:00 PM

Saturday, June 7

Match 30 - Nottinghamshire vs Worcestershire, Nottingham, 11:00 PM

Sunday, June 8

Match 31 - Yorkshire vs Leicestershire, Headingley, 7:00 PM

Match 32 - Sussex vs Glamorgan, Hove, 7:00 PM

Match 33 - Lancashire vs Northamptonshire, Manchester, 7:00 PM

Match 34 - Kent vs Hampshire, Canterbury, 7:00 PM

Match 35 - Essex vs Middlesex, Chelmsford, 7:00 PM

Match 36 - Warwickshire vs Derbyshire, Edgbaston, 7:00 PM

Wednesday, June 11

Match 37 - Durham vs Derbyshire, Chester-le-Street, 11:00 PM

Match 38 - Northamptonshire vs Warwickshire, Northampton, 11:00 PM

Match 39 - Nottinghamshire vs Yorkshire, Nottingham, 11:00 PM

Thursday, June 12

Match 40 - Surrey vs Kent, Kennington Oval, 11:00 PM

Match 41 - Somerset vs Middlesex, Taunton, 11:00 PM

Match 42 - Essex vs Glamorgan, Chelmsford, 11:00 PM

Friday, June 13

Match 43 - Gloucestershire vs Somerset, Bristol, 11:00 PM

Match 44 - Hampshire vs Middlesex, Southampton, 11:00 PM

Match 45 - Northamptonshire vs Durham, Northampton, 11:00 PM

Match 46 - Nottinghamshire vs Derbyshire, Nottingham, 11:00 PM

Match 47 - Sussex vs Essex, Hove, 11:00 PM

Match 48 - Worcestershire vs Lancashire, Worcester, 11:00 PM

Match 49 - Yorkshire vs Warwickshire, Headingley, 11:00 PM

Saturday, June 14

Match 50 - Glamorgan vs Sussex, Cardiff, 11:00 PM

Match 51 - Derbyshire vs Leicestershire, Edgbaston, 11:00 PM

Match 52 - Warwickshire vs Nottinghamshire, Edgbaston, 11:00 PM

Sunday, June 15

Match 53 - Gloucestershire vs Glamorgan, Bristol, 7:00 PM

Match 54 - Leicestershire vs Worcestershire, Leicester, 7:00 PM

Match 55 - Somerset vs Kent, Taunton, 7:00 PM

Match 56 - Yorkshire vs Durham, York, 7:00 PM

Tuesday, June 17

Match 57 - Hampshire vs Surrey, Southampton, 11:00 PM

Wednesday, June 18

Match 58 - Worcestershire vs Durham, Worcester, 11:00 PM

Match 59 - Surrey vs Sussex, Kennington Oval, 11:00 PM

Match 60 - Kent vs Gloucestershire, Canterbury, 11:00 PM

Thursday, June 19

Match 61 - Leicestershire vs Nottinghamshire, Leicester, 11:00 PM

Match 62 - Middlesex vs Essex, Lord's, 11:00 PM

Match 63 - Somerset vs Hampshire, Taunton, 11:00 PM

Friday, June 20

Match 64 - Surrey vs Middlesex, Kennington Oval, 11:00 PM

Match 65 - Northamptonshire vs Nottinghamshire, Northampton, 11:00 PM

Match 66 - Gloucestershire vs Hampshire, Bristol, 11:00 PM

Match 67 - Glamorgan vs Somerset, Cardiff, 11:00 PM

Match 68 - Essex vs Kent, Chelmsford, 11:00 PM

Match 69 - Durham vs Yorkshire, Chester-le-Street, 11:00 PM

Match 70 - Derbyshire vs Lancashire, Derby, 11:00 PM

Match 71 - Warwickshire vs Worcestershire, Edgbaston, 11:00 PM

Friday, July 4

Match 72 - Yorkshire vs Worcestershire, Headingley, 11:00 PM

Match 73 - Somerset vs Glamorgan, Taunton, 11:00 PM

Match 74 - Northamptonshire vs Lancashire, Northampton, 11:00 PM

Match 75 - Leicestershire vs Warwickshire, Leicester, 11:00 PM

Match 76 - Kent vs Sussex, Canterbury, 11:00 PM

Match 77 - Essex vs Gloucestershire, Chelmsford, 11:00 PM

Match 78 - Durham vs Nottinghamshire, Chester-le-Street, 11:00 PM

Match 79 - Lancashire vs Derbyshire, Manchester, 11:00 PM

Match 80 - Sussex vs Hampshire, Hove, 11:00 PM

Sunday, July 6

Match 81 - Surrey vs Essex, Kennington Oval, 9:00 PM

Match 82 - Nottinghamshire vs Leicestershire, Nottingham, 9:00 PM

Match 83 - Northamptonshire vs Worcestershire, Northampton, 9:00 PM

Match 84 - Hampshire vs Somerset, Southampton, 9:00 PM

Match 85 - Gloucestershire vs Middlesex, Bristol, 9:00 PM

Match 86 - Glamorgan vs Kent, Cardiff, 9:00 PM

Match 87 - Durham vs Warwickshire, Chester-le-Street, 9:00 PM

Match 88 - Derbyshire vs Yorkshire, Chesterfield, 9:00 PM

Tuesday, July 8

Match 89 - Somerset vs Essex, Taunton, 11:00 PM

Wednesday, July 9

Match 90 - Sussex vs Kent, Hove, 11:00 PM

Match 91 - Middlesex vs Hampshire, Northwood, 11:00 PM

Match 92 - Gloucestershire vs Surrey, Bristol, 11:00 PM

Match 93 - Warwickshire vs Lancashire, Edgbaston, 11:00 PM

Thursday, July 10

Match 94 - Derbyshire vs Worcestershire, Derby, 12:00 AM

Match 95 - Hampshire vs Glamorgan, Southampton, 11:00 PM

Match 96 - Leicestershire vs Northamptonshire, Leicester, 11:00 PM

Friday, July 11

Match 97 - Worcestershire vs Warwickshire, Worcester, 11:00 PM

Match 98 - Surrey vs Glamorgan, Kennington Oval, 11:00 PM

Match 99 - Nottinghamshire vs Durham, Nottingham, 11:00 PM

Match 100 - Northamptonshire vs Derbyshire, Northampton, 11:00 PM

Match 101 - Middlesex vs Gloucestershire, Northwood, 11:00 PM

Match 102 - Lancashire vs Yorkshire, Manchester, 11:00 PM

Match 103 - Kent vs Somerset, Canterbury, 11:00 PM

Match 104 - Essex vs Sussex, Chelmsford, 11:00 PM

Sunday, July 13

Match 105 - Yorkshire vs Derbyshire, Headingley, 9:00 PM

Match 106 - Worcestershire vs Leicestershire, Worcester, 9:00 PM

Match 107 - Surrey vs Somerset, Kennington Oval, 9:00 PM

Match 108 - Lancashire vs Durham, Manchester, 9:00 PM

Match 109 - Kent vs Middlesex, Canterbury, 9:00 PM

Match 110 - Hampshire vs Sussex, Southampton, 9:00 PM

Match 111 - Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire, Cardiff, 9:00 PM

Match 112 - Warwickshire vs Northamptonshire, Edgbaston, 9:00 PM

Tuesday, July 15

Match 113 - Durham vs Leicestershire, Chester-le-Street, 11:00 PM

Wednesday, July 16

Match 114 - Middlesex vs Surrey, Lord's, 11:00 PM

Thursday, July 17

Match 115 - Yorkshire vs Lancashire, Headingley, 11:00 PM

Match 116 - Worcestershire vs Nottinghamshire, Worcester, 11:00 PM

Match 117 - Gloucestershire vs Sussex, Cheltenham,11:00 PM

Match 118 - Essex vs Hampshire, Chelmsford,11:00 PM

Friday, July 18

Match 119 - Sussex vs Surrey, Hove,11:00 PM

Match 120 - Somerset vs Gloucestershire, Taunton,11:00 PM

Match 121 - Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire, Nottingham,11:00 PM

Match 122 - Leicestershire vs Yorkshire, Leicester,11:00 PM

Match 123 - Kent vs Essex, Canterbury, 11:00 PM

Match 124 - Glamorgan vs Middlesex, Cardiff, 11:00 PM

Match 125 - Durham vs Northamptonshire, Chester-le-Street, 11:00 PM

Match 126 - Derbyshire vs Warwickshire, Derby, 11:00 PM

Wednesday, September 3

Match 127 - 1st Quarter-Final, TBC,11:00 PM

Friday, September 5

Match 128 - 2nd Quarter-Final, TBC,11:00 PM

Saturday, September 6

Match 129 - 3rd Quarter-Final, TBC, 9:00 PM

Match 130 - 4th Quarter-Final,TBC,11:00 PM

Saturday, September 13

Match 131 - 1st Semi-Final, Edgbaston, 3:30 PM

Match 132 - 2nd Semi-Final, Edgbaston, 7:00 PM

Match 133 - Final, Edgbaston, 11:15 PM

Vitality T20 Blast 2025: Telecast & Live-streaming details

Interested viewers from India can catch the live action on the Sony Sports Network on TV. Meanwhile, Sky Sports will telecast the tournament for the England viewers.

The Indian fans can live-stream the games on the FanCode app and website.

Vitality T20 Blast 2025: Full Squads

Derbyshire

Wayne Madsen, Caleb Jewell, Harry Came, Ross Whiteley, Yusuf Bin Naeem, Anuj Dal, David Lloyd, Luis Reece, Martin Andersson, Mitchell Wagstaff, Samit Patel, Aneurin Donald, Brooke Guest, Ben Aitchison, Blair Tickner, Harry Moore, Jack Morley, Nick Potts, Pat Brown, Zak Chappell, Allah Ghazanfar

Durham

Ben Stokes, James Neesham, Alex Lees, Ben McKinney, Emilio Gay, Graham Clark, Bas de Leede, Ben Raine, Brydon Carse, Colin Ackermann, George Drissell, Mitchell Killeen, Paul Coughlin, Scott Borthwick, Will Rhodes, Zakary Foulkes, David Bedingham, Ollie Robinson, Callum Parkinson, Codi Yusuf, Daniel Hogg, Jack Blatherwick, Jake Ball, James Minto, Mark Wood, Matthew Potts, Nathan Sowter, Neil Wagner, Samuel Conners

(Note: Brydon Carse will be available after June 10 due to international duty; Matthew Potts will remain unavailable for the most part due to England's Test series against India)

Essex

Tom Westley, Michael Pepper, Shane Snater, Jordan Cox, Robin Das, Luc Benkenstein, Simon Fernandes, Jamal Richards, Noah Thain, Charlie Allison, Mackenzie Jones, Dean Elgar, Adam Rossington, Nick Browne, Jamie Porter, Simon Harmer, Matt Critchley, Sam Cook, Paul Walter, Mohammad Amir

Glamorgan

Kiran Carlson, Dan Douthwaite, Edward Byrom, Zain Ul-Hassan, Jamie Mcllroy, Tom Bevan, Alex Horton, Andrew Gorvin, Callum Nicholls, Ben Kellaway, Will Smale, Ben Morris, Asa Tribe, Shoaib Bashir, Henry Hurle, Tom Norton, James Harris, Sam Northeast, Colin Ingram, Chris Cooke, Timm van der Gugten, Billy Root, Mason Crane, Hayden Kerr

Gloucestershire

Cameron Bancroft, Zaman Akhter, Ben Charlesworth, Tom Price, Dominic Goodman, Ollie Price, Ed Middleton, Luke Charlesworth, Joe Phillips, Tommy Boorman, Ahmed Syed, Zaman Shafi, Archie Bailey, Tom Smith, David Payne, Chris Dent, Jack Taylor, Matt Taylor, Marchant de Lange, Miles Hammond, Josh Shaw, Graeme van Buuren, Ajeet Singh Dale, James Bracey, D'Arcy Short

Hampshire

Nick Gubbins, Ali Orr, Fletcha Middleton, Mark Stoneman, Tom Prest, Brett Hampton, Dewald Brevis, Felix Organ, James Fuller, Liam Dawson, Ben Brown, Toby Albert, Brad Wheal, John Turner, Kyle Abbott, Sonny Baker, Lhuan-dre Pretorius

Kent

Sam Billings, Zak Crawley, Grant Stewart, Joey Evison, Chris Benjamin, Nathan Gilchrist, Marcus O'Riordan, George Garrett, Ben Compton, Michael Cohen, Tawanda Muyeye, Jas Singh, Jaydn Denly, Ekansh Singh, Ben Dawkins, Corey Flintoff, Joe Denly, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Jack Leaning, Matt Quinn, Harry Finch, Matt Parkinson, Fred Klaassen, Wes Agar, Tom Rogers

Lancashire

Keaton Jennings, Jack Blatherwick, Josh Bohannon, Michael Jones, George Balderson, Tom Hartley, Mitchell Stanley, Tom Aspinwall, George Bell, Josh Boyden, Matty Hurst, Harry Singh, Charlie Barnard, Harry Birkman, Kesh Fonseka, Rocky Flintoff, Ollie Sutton, James Anderson, Jos Buttler, Luke Wells, Ashton Turner, Luke Wood, Tom Bailey, Liam Livingstone, Marcus Harris, Saqib Mahmood, Chris Green, Will Williams, Phil Salt, Anderson Phillip

(Note: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler, Liam Livingstone, Luke Wood, Tom Hartley and Saqib Mahmood will join the squad after June 10 due to international duty)

Leicestershire

Lewis Hill, Peter Handscomb, Rishi Patel, Shan Masood, Sol Budinger, Ben Green, Ben Mike, Ian Holland, Liam Trevaskis, Logan van Beek, Louis Kimber, Sam Wood, Tom Scriven, Ben Cox, Harry Swindells, Alex Green, Chris Wright, Josh Hull, Matt Salisbury, Rehan Ahmed, Roman Walker

Middlesex

Aaryan Sawant, Ben Geddes, Joshua De Caires, Kane Williamson, Leus du Plooy, Max Holden, Sam Robson, Stephen Eskinazi, Blake Cullen, Luke Hollman, Nathan Fernandes, Ryan Higgins, Sebastian Morgan, Jack Davies, Joe Cracknell, Dane Paterson, Henry Brookes, Ishaan Kaushal, Josh Little, Naavya Sharma, Noah Cornwell, Toby Roland-Jones, Tom Helm, Zafar Gohar

Northamptonshire

Aadi Sharma, George Bartlett, Gus Miller, James Sales, Matthew Breetzke, Ricardo Vasconcelos, David Willey, Justin Broad, Luke Procter, Ravi Bopara, Rob Keogh, Saif Zaib, Arush Buchake, Lewis McManus, Ben Sanderson, Calvin Harrison, Dominic Leech, Freddie Heldreich, George Scrimshaw, Harry Conway, Liam Guthrie, Raphael Weatherall, Tiaan Louw, Lloyd Pope

Nottinghamshire

Ben Slater, Benjamin Martindale, Haseeb Hameed, Jack Haynes, Sam King, Freddie McCann, Liam Patterson-White, Lyndon James, Matthew Montgomery, Samuel Seecharan, Ben Duckett, Dane Schadendorf, Joe Clarke, Kyle Verreynne, Tom Moores, Brett Hutton, Calvin Harrison, Conor McKerr, Dillon Pennington, Farhan Ahmed, Josh Tongue, Olly Stone, Robert Lord, Tom Giles, Daniel Sams, Moises Henriques

(Note: Ben Duckett will miss most of the season due to international commitments)

Somerset

Andrew Umeed, Sean Dickson, Tom Abell, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Lammonby, Will Smeed, Archie Vaughan, Craig Overton, Fin Hill, Joshua Thomas, Kasey Aldridge, Lewis Goldsworthy, Lewis Gregory, James Rew, Thomas Rew, Tom Banton, Jack Leach, Josh Davey, JT Langridge, Matt Henry, Migael Pretorius, Riley Meredith, Shoaib Bashir

(Note: Tom Banton will join the squad after June 10 due to international duty)

Surrey

Dominic Sibley, Jason Roy, Laurie Evans, Ollie Pope, Rory Burns, Ryan Patel, Dan Lawrence, Jamie Overton, Jordan Clark, Nathan Smith, Ollie Sykes, Sam Curran, Thomas Lawes, Tom Curran, Ben Foakes, Jamie Smith, Josh Blake, Cameron Steel, Daniel Worrall, Gus Atkinson, James Taylor, Matt Dunn, Matthew Fisher, Nathan Barnwell, Seb Stuart-Reckling, Tom Ealham, Yousef Majid, Mitchell Santner

(Note: Jamie Overton will join the squad after June 10; Ollie Pope, Jamie Smith and Gus Atkinson will not be available for most of the tournament due to their participation in the Test series against India).

Sussex

Danial Ibrahim, Daniel Hughes, George Thomas, Harrison Ward, Nantes Oosthuizen, Tom Clark, Tom Haines, Bertie Foreman, Danny Lamb, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Henry Rogers, James Coles, Nathan McAndrew, Zach Lion-Cachet, Charlie Tear, John Simpson, Oliver Carter, Tom Alsop, Archie Lenham, Aristides Karvelas, Brad Currie, Gurinder Sandhu, Henry Crocombe, Jack Carson, James Hayes, Jayden Seales, Ollie Moore, Ollie Robinson, Sean Hunt, Troy Henry, Tymal Mills

Warwickshire

Hamza Shaikh, Jacob Bethell, Robert Yates, Sam Hain, Zen Malik, Beau Webster, Chris Woakes, Dan Mousley, Ed Barnard, Moeen Ali, Alex Davies, Kai Smith, Tom Latham, Che Simmons, Chris Rushworth, Craig Miles, Danny Briggs, Ethan Bamber, Hassan Ali, Jake Lintott, Michael Booth, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Tazeem Ali

(Note: Jacob Bethell will not be available for most of the season due to his presence in England's all-format squads).

Worcestershire

Adam Hose, Ed Pollock, Henry Nicholls, Jake Libby, Olly Cox, Rob Jones, Ben Gibbon, Brett D'Oliveira, Ethan Brookes, Jack Home, Kashif Ali, Matthew Waite, Rehaan Edavalath, Tom Hinley, Tom Taylor, Gareth Roderick, Henry Cullen, Adam Finch, Ben Allison, Fateh Singh, Harry Darley, Jacob Duffy, Yadvinder Singh, Ben Dwarshuis

Yorkshire

Adam Lyth, Dawid Malan, Harry Brook, James Wharton, Joe Root, Matthew Revis, William Luxton, George Hill, Jawad Akhtar, Jordan Thompson, Will Sutherland, Yash Vagadia, Finlay Bean, Harry Duke, Jonathan Tattersall, Jonny Bairstow, Noah Kelly, Adil Rashid, Alexander Wade, Ben Coad, Benjamin Cliff, Daniel Moriarty, Dom Bess, Jack White, Jafer Chohan, Matt Milnes, Will O'Rourke

(Note: Joe Root is unlikely to play many games due to his presence in England ODI and Test squads).

