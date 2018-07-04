Vitality T20 Blast: All you need to know about T20 Blast 2018

Notts became the champions of 2017 season.

Vitality T20 Blast is the 5th season of England's domestic T20 competition. In this league, as many as 18 teams, divided into north and south divisions will fight for the championship. During the group stage, each club plays six of the other teams in the same division twice, once at a home stadium and once at a home ground of their opponents.

They play the other two teams only once, for a total of 14 games each. At the end of group stage, Top four teams from each group enter the knock-out stage of the competition.

2018 season will be very exciting as many famous international players will play in the tournament. The Afghanistan spin trio of Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi and Mujeeb Ur Rahman will play in the league. Rashid Khan, No 1 T20I bowler will play for Sussex this season.

Death overs specialists Andrew Tye and Dwayne Bravo will also feature in the tournament. Kane Williamson, the orange cap winner of IPL will represent Yorkshire Vikings.

Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Abbas, and Sekkuge Prasanna are the other Asian players to feature in the tournament.

Joe Denly topped batting charts in 2017 season.

Nottinghamshire Outlaws were the defending champions of 2017 season. Joe Denly, the leading run-scorer in 2017 season scored 567 runs at a strike rate of 150.79. He scored a couple of centuries with a high score of 127.

Clint Mckay topped the bowling charts with 23 wickets in 12 matches with best figures of 5/11. He took those wickets at a strike rate of 11.2. Jake Ball of Nottinghamshire Outlaws took 22 wickets from 14 matches.

Where: England.

When: League stage starts from July 4.

TV channel: Sony Six, Sony Six HD.

Live Streaming: Sony Liv.

What is your favourite team in the league? Sound off your opinions in the comments section below!