VVS Laxman to continue as Bengal cricket team's batting consultant 

VVS Laxman will continue working as a batting consultant for the Bengal cricket team till March 2022.

As per Sportstar, the former Indian batsman will cona battings batting consultant, while Laxmi Ratan Shukla will coach the U-23 team of the state. Reports emerged earlier claiming that Wasim Jaffer was in the race to replace VVS Laxman.

However, sources close to the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) informed Sportstar on Saturday (July 10) that VVS Laxman would not be replaced until the at least end of the 2021-2022 domestic season. Sources also confirmed Shukla's selection.

“He (Shukla) has been one of the legends of Bengal cricket and if he takes charge, it will be a big boost to the state team,” a source aware of the development stated.

CAB also appointed Shib Shankar Paul as their bowling coach. Paul replaces former Indian pacer Ranadeb Bose. He will work with the spin bowling coach Utpal Chatterjee to improve the performance of Bengal's bowlers.

“On behalf of the association, I wish the former cricketers who have been given newer responsibilities all the best and am confident that they would be able to use their wealth of experience to help Bengal Cricket earn laurels in the forthcoming domestic season," CAB president Avishek Dalmiya said.

Bengal cricket team could not qualify for the second round of the two domestic tournaments last season

Bengal did not do well in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 and Vijay Hazare Trophy 2020-21. Playing under Anustup Majumdar's captaincy, the Bengal side finished in the fifth position in the Elite Group E standings of the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

They performed slightly better in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, registering three victories in five games. Bengal attained the second place in their group. However, they missed out on a spot in the quarterfinals. It will be interesting to see if the changes in the coaching staff can bring about a change in the results.

