Wakhan National T20 Cup 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The Wakhan National T20 Cup, hosted by the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB), is set to return for its second edition of the trophy. It is scheduled to start on Saturday, June 28, and conclude by Monday, July 7. Over the span of 10 days, 13 matches shall be played at the Kunduz Cricket Ground, Kunduz.

The tournament features four teams competing in a double round robin format. Each team will face the opponent twice for six matches per side, with the top 2 qualifying for the finals, which will be held on July 7.

The four teams, led by the captains playing in the tournament, are:

Maiwand Champions - Najibullah Zadran

Hindukush Strikers - Mohammad Ishaq

Mahipar Stars - Hazratullah Zazai

Pamir Legends - Nangyal Kharoty

In the last edition of the trophy, the league was played under the name Qosh Tepa National T20 Cup. Band-e-Amir Region, led by Hasmatullah Shahidi, defeated Mis Ainak Region by 23 runs. Ibrahim Zadran, with 323 runs, was declared the Player of the Series (POTS) for his invaluable batting performance throughout the competition.

The inclusion of international stars like Najibullah Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, and Mohammed Ishaq with the emerging players shall add more grace to the tournament, promising high-quality cricket and thrilling contests.

On that note, let's take a look at the tournament’s schedule, squads, and match timings:

Wakhan National T20 Cup 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Saturday, June 28

Match 1 - Maiwand Champions vs Pamir Legends, 10:00 AM

Match 2 - Hindukush Strikers vs Mahipar Stars, 2:30 PM

Sunday, June 29

Match 3 - Mahipar Stars vs Pamir Legends, 10:00 AM

Match 4 - Maiwand Champions vs Hindukush Strikers, 2:30 PM

Tuesday, July 1

Match 5 - Maiwand Champions vs Mahipar Stars, 10:00 AM

Match 6 - Hindukush Strikers vs Pamir Legends, 2:30 PM

Wednesday, July 2

Match 7 - Maiwand Champions vs Pamir Legends, 10:00 AM

Match 8 - Hindukush Strikers vs Mahipar Stars, 2:30 PM

Friday, July 4

Match 9 - Pamir Legends vs Mahipar Stars, 10:00 AM

Match 10 - Hindukush Strikers vs Maiwand Champions, 2:30 PM

Saturday, July 5

Match 11 - Hindukush Strikers vs Pamir Legends, 10:00 AM

Match 12 - Maiwand Champions vs Mahipar Stars, 2:30 PM

Monday, July 7

Finals - Top 1 vs Top 2, 2:00 PM

Wakhan National T20 Cup 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Fans in India will be able to access live streaming of the Wakhan National T20 Cup 2025 via the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) YouTube Channel.

Wakhan National T20 Cup 2025: Full Squads

Maiwand Champions

Najibullah Zadran, Yousaf Shah, Abdul Hadi, Mohammad Akram, Khalid Taniwal, Imran Mir, Shawkat Zaman, Ijaz Ahmad, Samiullah Shinwari, Ismat Alam, Babar Khan, Naseer Maroofkhil, M Gul Alizai, Khalil Ahmad, M Dawood, Sami Sarmast, Bashir Ahmad

Mahipar Stars

Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad, Hamza Khan Alikhil, Usman Sadaat, Naveed Obaid, Shir Khan Bahadur, Allah Noor, Sediq Pacha, Javid Sulaimankhil, Shamsurrahman, Farmanullah Safi, Khalil Gurbaz, Qamar Shams, Mohammad Ibrahim, M Saleem Safi, Aftab Alam, Mohib Zurmatai

Pamir Legends

Nangyal Kharoty, Noor Rahman, Murad Muradi, Wafiullah Tarakhil, Haroon Khan, Barakzai Naseri, Bilal Ahmad, Emal Shaheen, Rahmanllah Zadran, Asif Shah, Mohib Hamraz, Mohammadullah, Arab Gul Momand, Lalbaz Sinzai, Sayed Shirzad, Kamil Kakar, Bilal Sami

Hindukush Strikers

Mohammad Ishaq, Mobin Khan, Zubaid Akbari, Hassan Esakhil, Kamal Khan, Asif Mosazai, Ijaz Ahmadzai, Sohail Khan, Tariq Stanikzai, Abdullah Tarakhil, Izharulhaq Naveed, Azeem Zadran, Lutfullah, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Dawlat Zadran, Yama Arab, Faridoon Dawoodzai

