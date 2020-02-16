‘Wanted to let India know what it feels like,’ Shoriful Islam on Bangladesh’s behavior in U19 World Cup final

Shoriful Islam with his teammates

The Bangladesh U19 fast bowler Shoriful Islam has revealed that the Bangladesh players were looking for revenge on the Indian players when they took the field in the U19 World Cup final last Sunday.

Shoriful recalled the two Asia Cup finals of 2018 and 2019 where the Indian U19 boys beat their Bangladeshi counterparts.

According to Shoriful, India's celebration after winning those two finals was “wild” which didn’t please him and his teammates and they decided they would do the same if they beat India in the final in future.

Bangladesh fielded first in the final of the U19 World Cup and Shoriful Shared the new ball with Tanzim Hasan Sakib who threw the ball towards the Indian opener Divyansh Saxena in a dangerous manner in his first over itself, despite no chances of a run out at the striker’s end.

Shoriful was also charged up at the other end, as he extended his follow-through on a regular basis and sledged the Indian openers repeatedly.

While they were sledging, the Bangladesh fast bowlers made the ball talk as well, as they got the breakthroughs on regular intervals and bundled India out for a below par score of 177, with Shoriful and Sakib sharing four wickets between themselves.

“Actually, we lost two close matches against them in the past. They celebrated wildly in front of us back then. What I wanted was to give it our all. Then they would know what it is like when someone celebrates in front of you like that after you’ve lost.” Shoriful was quoted as saying by Daily Star.