Waqar Younis explains why Pakistani fast-bowlers are struggling away from home

Pakistani bowling coach Waqar Younis feels that their pacers are used to bowling in home conditions and are able to use the conditions effectively. However, this is not the case when they travel abroad.

Pakistan registered an impressive 2-0 Test series win over South Africa recently. But the Asian outfit has failed to impress in overseas matches in the last few years. In an online interaction with reporters, Waqar Younis was asked about the variance in the performance of Pakistan bowlers, and he said:

"You have to bowl differently in different conditions. Since our pacers are used to bowling in home conditions, they know how to bowl in home pitches. This is not just the case with Pakistan bowlers, but bowlers all around the world perform better in their home conditions as compared to overseas. When our pacers play at home, they feel comfortable, and they know how to use the conditions."

Pakistan were comprehensively beaten by New Zealand in their last overseas Test series. However, Waqar Younis is hopeful that Pakistan will be able to turn around their fortunes away from home.

"In the past, we have done well in England and have also beaten New Zealand comprehensively a decade ago. Hopefully, when we tour overseas in future, our performances will be far better." Younis added.

Great composure from Pakistan to win the game & the series at home. This will mean a lot to the players, management & especially the fans. Congratulations @TheRealPCB, well done! #PAKvSA — Sir Vivian Richards (@ivivianrichards) February 8, 2021

Following their impressive Test series win against South Africa, Pakistan have moved to the fifth spot in the ICC World Test Championship table. However, the Asian side is out of the race for the World Test Championship final.

Pakistan Team considering rotating their players

Pakistan team training session at the GSL on the eve of #PAKvSA T20I series.#HarHaalMainCricket | #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/S6ZLNw465J — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) February 10, 2021

Pakistan will now square off against South Africa in a three-match T20 series starting on 11th February. Waqar Younis talked about how they will have to be wary about managing their fast bowlers' workload given the busy schedule ahead.

"There is a lot of international cricket coming up after PSL as well, so we are considering all options (whether to rotate players or not), but no final decision has been made regarding which bowler will play how many matches. The good thing is that we have a big pool of fast bowlers, so we can rotate them as well." said Younis.

The PSL starts on the 20th of February. Before that, Pakistan will be keen to do well in the upcoming T20 series against South Africa.